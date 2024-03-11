ISC-CX 2024: Revolutionizing Worldwide Customer Experience!

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director of ISC-CX: "Our commitment to understanding and improving the customer experience, coupled with our innovative tools and services, promises to elevate our offerings to new heights." Post this

The ISC-CX Mobile App continues to set industry standards, equipped with the latest in security and AI-driven data analysis. Serving over 1.2 million customer experience Evaluators and brand auditors globally, the app is crucial in implementing effective CX programs for the world's top brands.

Client feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with Net Promoter Scores (NPS) averaging in the high 60s. These positive reviews not only reflect ISC-CX's unwavering professionalism and proactive support but also highlight its dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Looking forward, Reinhold Auer, Managing Director of ISC-CX, shares his optimism for the future. "The past year's achievements have set a high bar, but we are poised for even greater success in 2024. Our commitment to understanding and improving the customer experience, coupled with our innovative tools and services, promises to elevate our offerings to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the opportunities the coming year holds, confident in our ability to lead the way in customer experience innovation."

ISC-CX remains focused on leveraging its strengths to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation, maintaining its leadership position in the customer experience domain and beyond.

About ISC-CX:

ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-Sprüngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

