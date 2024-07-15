ISC-CX and Avolta Partner to Enhance Customer Experience in Airport Locations

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX: Our mission is to help companies like Avolta understand their customers better and deliver exceptional experiences. We look forward to supporting Avolta's vision of a seamless, traveler-centered retail environment. Post this

ISC-CX offers a full suite of tools designed to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. This includes Voice of Customer, Mystery Shopping, Audits, and AI-automatized Action Lists (Close the Loop). With their advanced CX program, ISC-CX will enable Avolta to gather and analyze valuable customer feedback, providing actionable insights to refine and enhance the shopping experience in their airport stores.

"We are thrilled to work with Avolta," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "Our mission is to help companies like Avolta understand their customers better and deliver exceptional experiences. We look forward to supporting Avolta's vision of a seamless, traveler-centered retail environment."

Avolta's Commitment to Customer Experience

Avolta, the result of the business combination between Dufry and Autogrill, operates in 73 countries with more than 5,100 points of sale across travel retail, convenience, and food & beverage, in places like airports, cruises, train stations and border towns amongst others. Their mission is to revolutionize the travel experience through innovative, customer-focused solutions.

"At Avolta, prioritizing our travelers' needs is the center-point of our strategy," commented Alec Denby, Global Operational Excellence Head at Avolta. "Our partnership with ISC-CX enables us to refine and leverage our data lake more effectively, deepening our insights into customer expectations and elevating our service quality. This collaboration marks a critical advancement in our commitment to ensuring that every journey is as exciting as the destination itself."

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information on ISC-CX's services and solutions, please visit www.isc-cx.com.

About Avolta

Avolta is a leading global travel experience player. With the traveler at its strategic core, Avolta maximizes every moment of the traveler's journey through its combination of travel retail and F&B, passion for innovation and excellent execution. With access to 2.3 billion passengers each year, Avolta's well-diversified business operates in 73 countries with over 5,100 points of sale across three segments – duty-free, F&B and convenience – and various channels, including airports, motorways, cruises ferries, railway, border shops and downtown. ESG is an inherent element of Avolta's business strategy, aiming for sustainable, profitable growth, while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity. To learn more about Avolta, please visit avoltaworld.com

