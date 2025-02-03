ISC-CX Chosen as Shell's Global Customer Experience Partner

ISC-CX, a global leader in customer experience (CX) programs for over 20 years, is proud to announce its appointment as the Shell Global Customer Experience (CX) Partner in 2025.
BASEL, Switzerland and MUNICH, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISC-CX, a global leader in customer experience (CX) programs for over 20 years, is proud to announce its appointment as the Shell Global Customer Experience (CX) Partner in 2025. This long-term partnership underscores ISC-CX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge measurement technologies and actionable insights that drive outstanding customer experiences across Shell's extensive global operations.
Building on a successful collaboration that began in 2022, Shell has entrusted ISC-CX with an enhanced role to lead and coordinate CX initiatives across more than 75 active markets. As Shell's Global CX Partner, ISC-CX directly conducts mystery shops and brand audits in all active Shell markets, integrates and coordinates CX results from various measurement tools, and delivers a bespoke, integrated CX dashboard. This comprehensive system provides Shell with real-time insights tailored to optimize customer experience globally.
"This expanded partnership reflects the successful collaboration between Shell and ISC-CX at global, regional, and local levels," said Christian Steinhauser, ISC-CX Global Client Services Director. "Our experienced, multi-lingual teams, combined with our state-of-the-art technologies, have proven instrumental in helping Shell enhance their customer journey and maintain their reputation for consistent, high-quality service."
Craig Mundy, Shell's Global Lead for Customer Experience Mystery Shopping, added: "ISC-CX has consistently delivered exceptional results since being selected as one of Shell Mobility's measurement partners. Their ability to understand our vision and execute against it globally has been remarkable. This next step in our collaboration ensures that Shell customers worldwide continue to enjoy outstanding service and experiences."
Through its expanded role, ISC-CX will support Shell in maintaining and elevating its position as a global leader in customer experience. The bespoke CX dashboard will allow Shell to monitor and optimize performance across all markets, ensuring data-driven decisions that resonate with customer needs and expectations.
This appointment highlights ISC-CX's dedication to innovation, precision, and excellence in customer experience management. With a strong global presence and an unwavering commitment to supporting Shell's goals, ISC-CX looks forward to contributing to Shell's continued success in delivering exceptional customer experiences.
ABOUT ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-SprRngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.
