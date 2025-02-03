ISC-CX Chosen as Shell's Global Customer Experience Partner

"This expanded partnership reflects the successful collaboration between Shell and ISC-CX at global, regional, and local levels," said Christian Steinhauser, ISC-CX Global Client Services Director. Post this

"This expanded partnership reflects the successful collaboration between Shell and ISC-CX at global, regional, and local levels," said Christian Steinhauser, ISC-CX Global Client Services Director. "Our experienced, multi-lingual teams, combined with our state-of-the-art technologies, have proven instrumental in helping Shell enhance their customer journey and maintain their reputation for consistent, high-quality service."

Craig Mundy, Shell's Global Lead for Customer Experience Mystery Shopping, added: "ISC-CX has consistently delivered exceptional results since being selected as one of Shell Mobility's measurement partners. Their ability to understand our vision and execute against it globally has been remarkable. This next step in our collaboration ensures that Shell customers worldwide continue to enjoy outstanding service and experiences."

Through its expanded role, ISC-CX will support Shell in maintaining and elevating its position as a global leader in customer experience. The bespoke CX dashboard will allow Shell to monitor and optimize performance across all markets, ensuring data-driven decisions that resonate with customer needs and expectations.

This appointment highlights ISC-CX's dedication to innovation, precision, and excellence in customer experience management. With a strong global presence and an unwavering commitment to supporting Shell's goals, ISC-CX looks forward to contributing to Shell's continued success in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

ABOUT ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-SprRngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

