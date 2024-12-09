ISC-CX Highlight Operational Excellence with Avolta at MEADFA Conference 2024

Florian Wimmer, Client Service Director at ISC-CX: "We help brands like Avolta understand their performance and align operations with customer needs, driving satisfaction and loyalty. Mystery shopping is an invaluable tool in the travel retail sector." Post this

"Mystery shopping is a powerful tool to maintain high service standards and deliver on our customer-centric approach," said Alec Denby. "Within our CX-measurement mix, Mystery Shopping helps us refine processes and ensure we meet our customer expectations at every step of their journey."

Florian Wimmer underscored its value as a strategic resource and its flexibility for any customer journey: "We help brands like Avolta understand their performance and align operations with customer needs, driving satisfaction and loyalty. Mystery shopping is an invaluable tool in the travel retail sector."

The presentation concluded with an engaging discussion on best practices in mystery shopping and how the tool is advancing in a digital age.

About Avolta

Avolta is a leading global travel experience player. With the traveler at its strategic core, Avolta maximizes every moment of the traveler's journey through its combination of travel retail and F&B, passion for innovation and excellent execution. With access to 2.3 billion passengers each year, Avolta's well-diversified business operates in 73 countries with over 5,100 points of sale across three segments – duty-free, F&B and convenience – and various channels, including airports, motorways, cruises ferries, railway, border shops and downtown. ESG is an inherent element of Avolta's business strategy, aiming for sustainable, profitable growth, while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity. To learn more about Avolta, please visit avoltaworld.com

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. For more information on ISC-CX's services and solutions, please visit www.isc-cx.com.

About MEADFA

The Middle East and Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting the business potential and global standing of the duty-free industry in the Middle East and Africa. MEADFA organizes the annual MEADFA Conference, which has set a benchmark for quality regional conferences, and offers comprehensive training programs exclusively for its members.

https://www.meadfa.com

