ISC-CX launches AI-powered "CX Intelligence Framework" - a milestone for the future of mystery shopping

"Some talk about the future of CX. We prefer to launch it," says Hannes Holzer, Head of IT of ISC-CX Post this

"Some talk about the future of CX. We prefer to launch it," says Hannes Holzer, Head of IT of ISC-CX.

The CX Intelligence Framework is more than just a tool – it's a strategic shift. It enables companies to move from fragmented reporting to seamless, actionable insights across entire customer journeys. Early pilot programs across various industries have shown measurable results:

Higher conversion rates

Sharper operational steering

Stronger customer satisfaction

By combining decades of expertise with advanced data science, ISC-CX once again sets the standard for the mystery shopping industry – and shows what's possible when technology and customer insight go hand in hand.

Discover more at http://www.isc-cx.com.

ABOUT ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-SprRngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX