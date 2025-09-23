ISC-CX launches App Version 4.0.3 with enhanced security, flexibility, and user experience

"Version 4.0.3 is another milestone in our ongoing effort to make mystery shopping secure, flexible, and globally scalable," said Hannes Holzer, Technical Director at ISC-CX Post this

With the new release, evaluators in selected countries can now upload a profile selfie. Integrated AI technology ensures the image is of a real person, which strengthens both data integrity and trust. For clients, this means greater confidence and maximum data quality. For shoppers, once their profile is validated, there is no risk of deletion or fake accounts.

Version 4.0.3 also introduces offline functionality. Many mystery shops occur in locations with limited or no connectivity, such as shopping centers. The app now allows photos and audio recordings to function without an active internet connection. Evaluators can capture and store live images directly on site, ensuring that reporting is not interrupted by network issues.

Efficiency in large projects has also been improved. Shoppers now see the exact assigned location at the same time they enter the date and time for their shop. This simple but effective feature speeds up orientation, reduces errors, and minimizes the need for clarifications with project management.

On a global level, the new version resolves a registration issue that had affected some Android users in Africa and the Middle East. Evaluators can now register their geodata without obstacles and use the app seamlessly worldwide.

"Version 4.0.3 is another milestone in our ongoing effort to make mystery shopping secure, flexible, and globally scalable," said Hannes Holzer, Technical Director at ISC-CX. "These updates were developed together with our evaluator community to ensure practical benefits for both our shoppers and our clients. The result is a faster, safer, and more user-friendly tool that strengthens the quality and reliability of every customer experience program we deliver."

The new ISC-CX App 4.0.3 is available now for download in the App Store and on Google Play.

For more information, visit www.isc-cx.com

ABOUT ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-Sprüngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

