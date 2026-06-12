ISC-CX Launches Mystery Shopping Program with Deichmann in Spain and Portugal

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "For large retail networks, understanding what happens at store level is essential to maintaining service quality and delivering a consistent customer experience." Post this

The mystery shopping program will provide management with reliable, data-driven feedback on the execution of customer service standards and retail processes. The insights generated will help identify best practices, support employee development initiatives, and uncover opportunities to further strengthen the customer experience.

Through structured reporting and benchmarking, Deichmann will be able to monitor performance trends over time, compare results across stores, and ensure a consistent shopping experience for customers throughout Spain and Portugal.

"We are delighted to support Deichmann with a mystery shopping program that provides clear and actionable insights from the customer's perspective," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "For large retail networks, understanding what happens at store level is essential to maintaining service quality and delivering a consistent customer experience."

About DEICHMANN

DEICHMANN SE, headquartered in Essen, Germany, was founded in 1913 and remains a 100% family-owned company. The group is Europe's leading footwear retailer and operates in more than 30 countries worldwide.

The company employs approximately 50,000 people and operates more than 4,700 stores, in addition to around 40 online shops.

Besides the DEICHMANN stores, the group owns Dosenbach, Ochsner Shoes and Ochsner Sport in Switzerland; vanHaren in the Netherlands and Belgium; Rack Room Shoes in the United States; as well as the SNIPES Group, with both physical and online retail operations across Europe and the United States.

For decades, DEICHMANN has been strongly committed to social responsibility and supports numerous charitable and community initiatives, including through the DEICHMANN Foundation.

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis and mystery shopping programs, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term brand loyalty.

For more information, please visit: www.isc-cx.com

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX