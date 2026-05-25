ISC-CX Launches Nationwide Mystery Shopping Program with Clayton

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX: "We are excited to support Clayton with a nationwide mystery shopping program focused on customer experience excellence. In today's fashion retail environment, delivering a consistent customer experience is more important than ever." Post this

Using structured mystery shopping evaluations and benchmarking methodologies, ISC-CX will help Clayton identify strengths, uncover improvement opportunities, and maintain a consistent brand experience across all participating points of sale.

The collected data and reporting will support management in monitoring service quality, understanding customer interactions in real retail conditions, and continuously optimizing the in-store experience.

"We are excited to support Clayton with a nationwide mystery shopping program focused on customer experience excellence," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "Consistent service quality and authentic customer engagement are essential elements for modern fashion retail brands, and our role is to make these performance indicators measurable and actionable."

About Clayton

Clayton is an Italian menswear fashion brand recognized for combining contemporary style, accessible elegance, and a modern retail approach. With an extensive network of stores across Italy, Clayton offers trend-oriented collections and customer-focused shopping experiences tailored to today's fashion-conscious consumer.

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis and mystery shopping programs, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term brand loyalty.

For more information, please visit: www.isc-cx.com

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX