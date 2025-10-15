ISC-CX participates in Shell CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

The ISC-CX team recently took part in Shell's CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — a week-long global event bringing together customer experience leaders from across the Shell network.
MUNICH and BASEL, Switzerland , Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISC-CX team recently took part in Shell's CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — a week-long global event bringing together customer experience leaders from across the Shell network.
The conference gathered CX professionals from around the world to exchange best practices, discuss future developments in customer experience, and celebrate CX excellence at the annual awards ceremony.
ISC-CX presented insights from its global CX measurement programs and showcased its new digital tools for KPI planning and store audits, supporting data-driven CX optimization across markets.
"Shell CX Ignite reflects a shared commitment to continuously improving customer experience through data-driven insights and collaboration," said Christian Steinhauser, Global Client Service Director at ISC-CX. "We are proud to partner with Shell and to contribute our expertise and digital solutions to support Shell's worldwide operations."
About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a global leader in customer experience measurement and improvement, operating in more than 140 countries with over 1.2 million evaluators worldwide. The company provides end-to-end CX solutions — from mystery shopping and Voice of Customer programs to data analytics and AI-powered process optimization — helping international brands turn customer insights into measurable business results.
