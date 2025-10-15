ISC-CX participates in Shell CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

The ISC-CX team recently took part in Shell's CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — a week-long global event bringing together customer experience leaders from across the Shell network.

MUNICH and BASEL, Switzerland , Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISC-CX team recently took part in Shell's CX Ignite 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — a week-long global event bringing together customer experience leaders from across the Shell network.

The conference gathered CX professionals from around the world to exchange best practices, discuss future developments in customer experience, and celebrate CX excellence at the annual awards ceremony.