ISC-CX Selected as Customer Experience Partner for Venchi

Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "We are proud to support Venchi in further strengthening their premium customer experience across international markets." Post this

Venchi already operates with a strong focus on premium customer experience, combining artisanal quality, Italian heritage, and emotional storytelling within its retail environments. Through this partnership, ISC-CX will provide operational insight into how these standards are consistently executed across different markets and retail formats.

As part of the collaboration, ISC-CX conducted a strategic review of the measured KPIs within the customer experience program to ensure that the assessment aligned with current industry best practices and streamlined the data collection process. The objective is to increase the operational value of collected data, improve reporting efficiency, and generate clearer, more actionable insights for management teams.

The program will deliver measurable transparency on service consistency, customer engagement, and adherence to the Venchi service philosophy, while structured reporting and benchmarking will help identify strengths and opportunities for continuous improvement.

"We are proud to support Venchi in further strengthening their premium customer experience across international markets," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "Retail excellence is created through consistency, emotion, and attention to detail — and our role is to make these elements measurable and actionable across all customer touchpoints."

About Venchi

Founded in 1878, Venchi has grown into a global leader in the world of chocolate, exploring it in all its forms – including gelato. With over 145 years of history, Venchi now offers more than 350 chocolate recipes and 90 gelato flavors, always expressing its Italian soul. For Venchi, it's the ingredients that make the difference. With taste, chocolate and gelato are the result of a constant commitment to quality: an irreversible journey made of dedication and ingenuity, designed to deliver intense sensory experiences. Selecting only the finest fruits of nature, Venchi crafts clean, authentic recipes, interpreted with great creativity, always pushing the boundaries of taste and well-being a little further.

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term brand loyalty.

For more information, please visit: www.isc-cx.com

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX