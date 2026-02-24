ISC-CX Selected as Global Customer Experience Partner for Vilebrequin

Luxury retail is defined by precision, emotion, and consistency — and ISC-CX's role is to make that excellence measurable, transparent, and actionable." says Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX Post this

Vilebrequin already operates with a sophisticated and carefully crafted customer journey. Through this partnership, ISC-CX will provide real-time operational insight into how this journey is executed in daily retail operations. The program will deliver measurable transparency on service consistency, training effectiveness, and adherence to brand guidelines across all boutiques globally.

In addition, structured reporting and benchmarking will enable management to identify strengths, detect operational gaps at an early stage and act on them proactively, and continuously refine the brand's unique sales ceremony in comparison to other luxury brands.

"We are proud to support Vilebrequin in elevating and safeguarding their distinctive retail experience worldwide," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "Luxury retail is defined by precision, emotion, and consistency — our role is to make that excellence measurable, transparent, and actionable."

About Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin is the iconic French brand born in Saint-Tropez in 1971, known globally for its elegant swimwear and refined vacation style. Channeling the vibrant spirit of the French Riviera, Vilebrequin blends playful prints, artisanal craftsmanship, and premium fabrics to create collections for men, women, and children. Each piece is designed to last — ethically crafted and rooted in joy.

With a portfolio spanning ready-to-wear, beach accessories, and artist collaborations, the brand remains a symbol of effortless sophistication. Vilebrequin operates boutiques worldwide, from Paris to Palm Beach, and continues its commitment to ocean conservation through Fondation Vilebrequin.

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term brand loyalty.

For more information, please visit: www.isc-cx.com

