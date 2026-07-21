ISC-CX Strengthens Global Customer Experience Expertise Through Operations in Brazil

"Brazil is one of the most dynamic and challenging retail markets in the world. Successfully delivering customer experience programs there requires flexibility, local expertise, and operational excellence," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. Post this

Today, ISC-CX supports multinational brands across more than 120 countries, combining local market expertise with standardized international methodologies. The operational know-how developed in Brazil has further strengthened the company's ability to execute large-scale customer experience programs throughout South America and across global retail networks.

"Brazil is one of the most dynamic and challenging retail markets in the world. Successfully delivering customer experience programs there requires flexibility, local expertise, and operational excellence," said Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX. "The experience we've gained continues to strengthen the way we support multinational brands and deliver consistent, high-quality CX programs around the globe."

The company's continued investment in local market expertise enables ISC-CX to deliver scalable mystery shopping and customer experience programs while adapting to the cultural, operational, and commercial realities of each market. This combination of global standards and local execution remains a cornerstone of ISC-CX's international success.

About ISC-CX

ISC-CX is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience analysis and mystery shopping programs, serving renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. With multilingual teams operating in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points each year to help businesses enhance customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and long-term brand loyalty.

For more information, please visit: www.isc-cx.com

Media Contact

ISC-CX, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

SOURCE ISC-CX