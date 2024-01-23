ISC-CX Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Promotions

Reinhold Auer, CEO of ISC-CX. "The unique talents and years of experience that both bring to our company will undoubtedly contribute to advancing our strategy and successfully meeting the needs of our customers." Post this

Sandra Nippraschk, with over 15 years in the company, is promoted to Country Operations Manager. Until now, Sandra held the position of Program Design Director. This appointment underscores ISC-CX's commitment to diversity in leadership positions.

"We are proud to welcome Adino Baumann and Sandra Nippraschk to their new positions. These promotions not only reflect their individual accomplishments but also enhance ISC-CX's leadership position in the field of Customer Experience Management," commented Reinhold Auer, CEO of ISC-CX. "The unique talents and years of experience that both bring to our company will undoubtedly contribute to advancing our strategy and successfully meeting the needs of our customers."

About ISC-CX:

ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omni-channel customer experience analysis programs for global retailers based around the world. Their multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries collect and analyze many millions of data sets per year. ISC-CX partners with global brands like Nespresso, Lindt-Sprüngli, RE/MAX and many more. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

Florian Wimmer, ISC-CX, 41 61 225 42 15, [email protected], www.isc-cx.com

