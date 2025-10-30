ISC-CX Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Paul Schäfer as Advisor

"With Paul Schäfer, we gain a trusted sparring partner who not only knows our technology landscape inside out, but also brings a fresh strategic perspective—particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making," says Reinhold Auer, Founder and President of ISC-CX. Post this

In his new role, Schäfer will provide strategic guidance to help ISC-CX further align its technological foundation with future growth ambitions and evolving client needs.

"I look forward to working with ISC-CX at this pivotal moment in their journey. The company combines operational excellence with innovation and international momentum. My role will be to contribute strategic impulses and serve as a constructive, critical partner in key decisions," Schäfer explains.

With this appointment, ISC-CX underlines its commitment to technological excellence, customer-centric innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the global CX landscape.

About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a global leader in customer experience measurement and improvement, operating in more than 140 countries with over 1.2 million evaluators worldwide. The company provides end-to-end CX solutions – from mystery shopping and Voice of Customer programs to data analytics and AI-driven process optimization – helping global brands turn insights into measurable business results.

For more information, visit www.isc-cx.com

