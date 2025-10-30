ISC-CX Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Paul Schäfer as Advisor

International customer experience leader ISC-CX is strengthening its strategic and technological capabilities with the appointment of Paul Schäfer, long-time CEO of Infominds and ACS Data Systems, as a strategic advisor.
With over 27 years of leadership experience in IT and digital transformation, Paul Schäfer is regarded as one of the most respected infrastructure and system experts in the Alpine region. He has played a key role in building scalable technology platforms and driving innovation across complex enterprise environments.
"With Paul Schäfer, we gain a trusted sparring partner who not only knows our technology landscape inside out, but also brings a fresh strategic perspective—particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making," says Reinhold Auer, Founder and President of ISC-CX.
In his new role, Schäfer will provide strategic guidance to help ISC-CX further align its technological foundation with future growth ambitions and evolving client needs.
"I look forward to working with ISC-CX at this pivotal moment in their journey. The company combines operational excellence with innovation and international momentum. My role will be to contribute strategic impulses and serve as a constructive, critical partner in key decisions," Schäfer explains.
With this appointment, ISC-CX underlines its commitment to technological excellence, customer-centric innovation, and long-term competitiveness in the global CX landscape.
About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a global leader in customer experience measurement and improvement, operating in more than 140 countries with over 1.2 million evaluators worldwide. The company provides end-to-end CX solutions – from mystery shopping and Voice of Customer programs to data analytics and AI-driven process optimization – helping global brands turn insights into measurable business results.
For more information, visit www.isc-cx.com
