ISEA Announces Updated ANSI/ISEA 105 Hand Protection Standard

Product labeling is the biggest change in the updated standard, says ISEA.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) announced the release of an updated standard for hand protection products. The new ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 American National Standard for Hand Protection Classification brings uniformity to the way manufacturers display a glove's levels of protection.

"ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 does not make any major changes to test methods or levels of protection," explained Dr. Andrew Funk, chair of the ISEA Hand Protection Product Group and senior laboratory manager at Wells Lamont Industrial. "The big change is in product labeling."

The standard specifies the use of a new pictogram label in the form of a pentagon badge, with the glove's abrasion, cut, and puncture ratings displayed inside.

The standard also specifies the positioning of the label's elements within the pentagon:

The Cut rating symbol is in the top center.

The Abrasion rating symbol is on the left.

The Puncture rating symbol is on the right.

An 'X' can be applied in place of a rating to indicate the classification was not tested or is not applicable.

The test results being used to indicate protection levels are not changing--what's changing is how they are shown. Prior to the new pentagon badge system introduced in ANSI/ISEA 105-2024, manufacturers used their own individual systems of shields and graphics to convey protection levels. The new approach provides uniformity and predictability for the entire industrial hand-protection ecosystem.

"Every glove that conforms to ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 should show the new pentagon label containing the protection level," emphasized Funk. "This will help buyers and end users instantly recognize whether a particular glove is suitable for the task at hand."

The standard also includes specific language for demonstrating conformity to the claimed classifications for the performance properties covered, referencing ANSI/ISEA 125-2021, American National Standard for Conformity Assessment of Safety and Personal Protective Equipment, which is available as a free download.

Proper Referencing

The updated standard also notes that the ANSI® mark must not be used on the product, packaging or marketing materials in such a way that implies that ANSI has approved or certified a product.

Funk said, "Manufacturers or suppliers of gloves that conform to ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 should not use terms such as 'ANSI Cut' or 'ANSI 105.' This is an ISEA standard, and it must be included when referencing the standard. Use ANSI/ISEA, the number 105, and the standard year (ANSI/ISEA 105-2024)."

ISEA Educational Resources

ISEA has a variety of resources on hand protection PPE as well as specifically pertaining to the labeling changes detailed in ANSI/ISEA 105-2024.

Webinar: ISEA will host an educational webinar about the updates to ANSI/ISEA 105 on January 23, 2025 , at 1:00pm ET . The webinar is free and open to anyone. Register here.

, at . The webinar is free and open to anyone. Register here. Labeling Guidance: To help all stakeholders navigate the changes made to ANSI/ISEA 105-2024, ISEA has educational resources available at safetyequipment.org/gloves.

Hand Protection Is Vital

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), 71% of hand and arm injuries could have been prevented with PPE, specifically safety gloves.

Yet, 70% of workers don't wear hand protection. And of those who do, 30% don't wear the right kind of glove for the task.

Hand protection can consist of protective gloves, arm coverings or elbow-length gloves, or finger guards. Protective gloves can be fabric or coated fabric; leather, canvas, or metal mesh; chemical-resistant material; or insulated rubber.

The OSHA PPE standard for hand protection, 29 CFR 1910.138, specifies the selection criteria to be used when providing hand protection and ensures that employers provide their workers with PPE that is relevant to their work.

