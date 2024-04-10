Ishmael Perez Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Ishmael Perez accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Ishmael is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Brickell, Miami, FL.

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ishmael Perez is a Real Estate professional with over 9+ years of real estate experience and a pre-construction specialist in the Downtown, Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Miami Beach areas. He is also a professional property manager and estate director with management and accounting experience. He offers relocation services, from obtaining property to setting up proper residency and staff selection.

A FULL-SERVICE BUYER'S AGENT/REPRESENTATIVE