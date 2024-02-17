Islamic Association of Greater Detroit Grand Opening - Largest Mosque in America

Milestone Event Celebrating 45 Years Of Our Inception

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Islamic Association of Greater Detroit (IAGD) today announced the upcoming Grand Opening - Ribbon Cutting Celebration Dinner on March 2, 2024 at 5:00pm located at 879 West Auburn Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, Phone Number (248) 852-5647, Website: www.iagd.net.

This will be a milestone event as we celebrate 45 years of our inception. In addition, the massive expansion will make this the largest Mosque in the United States. See attached link:

https://www.haqphotography.com/Misc/IAGD-Expansion

The Islamic Association of Greater Detroit (IAGD) is a diverse, vibrant, and historic community that was established over forty-five years ago. We seek to facilitate and provide spiritual, educational, and social services to those residing in the Metropolitan Detroit area. IAGD hosts a variety of regular prayers and programming, for all ages and demographics, throughout the year. Our goal is to properly adapt the teachings of the Islamic faith and provide an opportunity to all people to employ a lifestyle of purpose and good, while working together to ensure we grow together as one unified local and global community.

In April 1978, with thirty families, the Islamic Association of Greater Detroit was established as a non-profit organization. Initially, the organization continued to meet in homes and rented space in Larson Middle School for lectures and community dinners. By 1982, the construction of the IAGD Mosque became a reality. The Mosque went through another expansion that opened in November, 2001. The expansion provided critically needed space in the prayer area, an enlarged dining hall, gymnasium, formal classrooms, conference room, library, professional kitchen and other amenities. As the community has grown, the organization embarked on a $20,000,000 expansion, which has culminated with the grand opening on March 2, 2024. The new facility is a state of the art with architectural features coming from all over the world including Turkey, Lebanon, and Indonesia.

We are anticipating over 2,000 attendees in the celebration of this monumental event.

