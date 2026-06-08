Island Kitty Co. Launches the First Sustainable, Clumping Coconut-Based Cat Litter, Redefining a $4.4B Category

Island Kitty Co. was built on the belief that cat owners shouldn't have to choose between what works and what's right," said Kate Nelson, Co-Founder of Island Kitty Co. "We didn't set out to make a better eco product. We set out to make a better product, period." Post this

Powered by its proprietary CocoCloud™ formula, Island Kitty Co. delivers measurable performance advantages over traditional litter, including:

6.8x more absorbent than clay

10.3x lighter (just ~2.5 lbs vs. 30–40 lb clay bags)

2.5x better odor control

Fully flushable, dust-free, and biodegradable

100% cat acceptance rate in testing

The result is a product that is not only more sustainable, but also objectively superior across the five core attributes cat owners care about most: weight, cleanliness, odor control, flushability, and environmental impact.

Beyond performance, Island Kitty Co. addresses a major but often overlooked usability issue in the category: weight and accessibility. Traditional litter bags can weigh up to 40 pounds, creating a real barrier for older adults, smaller individuals, and anyone with physical limitations.

By contrast, Island Kitty Co.'s lightweight formula makes litter easier to carry, pour, and maintain, expanding usability for a broader demographic, including elderly cat owners and those seeking a more manageable, everyday solution.

"Island Kitty Co. was built on the belief that cat owners shouldn't have to choose between what works and what's right," said Kate Nelson, Co-Founder of Island Kitty Co. "We didn't set out to make a better eco product. We set out to make a better product, period. CocoCloud™ is lighter, cleaner, and performs at a level clay simply can't match."

Early testing has reinforced both performance and adoption, a critical barrier in the alternative litter category.

"This was the first alternative litter that our cats not only accepted but immediately loved." — April, Beta Tester

"My dumbass cat pooped all over my floor out of rebellion for weeks once I ran out of Island Kitty Co." – Oliver, Beta Tester

This level of acceptance is a key differentiator in a category where many alternatives have struggled to gain traction due to rejection by cats.

Island Kitty Co. also enters the market at a time when consumer behavior is shifting rapidly. Millennials and Gen Z now account for the majority of premium pet purchases, with 73% of consumers willing to pay more for sustainable products - yet the litter aisle has remained largely stagnant.

With strong performance metrics, a compelling sustainability story, and a brand built for modern pet owners, Island Kitty Co. is positioned to lead the next evolution of the category. The product will be available for purchase beginning May 2026 via direct-to-consumer channels, including a subscription offering, with retail expansion planned.

About Island Kitty Co.

Island Kitty Co. exists because cat litter is kind of a disaster. Clay is heavy, dusty, strip-mined, and somehow still bad at controlling smell… so we made something better. CocoCloud™ is the first clumping, coconut-based litter, made from renewable materials and built to outperform clay across the board. Built for today's cat owners, it's lighter, cleaner, fully flushable, and designed to reimagine one of the least-loved parts of pet ownership. Most importantly, cats actually use it. No protests, no side-eye, no surprise "gifts" on your floor.

Media Contact

Kate Nelson, Island Kitty Co, 1 4153006337, [email protected], https://islandkitty.com

SOURCE Island Kitty Co