ISMPP Partners with Woven Health Collective to Launch PubsProficiency™

The unique, competency-based approach uses validated skill assessments, scenario-based modules rooted in real-world challenges, and continuous, actionable feedback to support transparency, ethical rigor, and measurable outcomes.

"We are honored that ISMPP trusts Woven to help train the next generation of publication professionals," said Michael Linde, Woven's Chief Scientific Officer. "PubsProficiency was developed by experts, for experts, and will drive excellence in our field for years to come."

A shared commitment to scientific communications and innovative training led ISMPP to partner with Woven for this important program, ensuring that participants receive development aligned with internationally recognized frameworks and current best practices.

About ISMPP

The International Society for Medical Publication Professionals (ISMPP) is the global authority on the ethical and effective communication of medical research to inform treatment decisions. Founded in 2005, ISMPP is a not-for-profit association advancing the medical publication profession through education, advocacy, and the establishment of standards and best practices to ensure integrity, transparency, and excellence in medical publishing. Visit www.ismpp.org for more information.

About Woven Health Collective

Woven is a scientific communications, marketing, and strategy company that partners with biopharma clients to translate complex science into powerful stories that drive impact. With a unified approach, deep scientific expertise, and cutting-edge technology, Woven delivers novel, client-centric solutions across the product lifecycle. Visit www.wovenhc.com for more information.

