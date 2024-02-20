ISMS.online and TRECCERT Announce Partnership to Empower Compliance Professionals

"We're thrilled to collaborate with TRECCERT to enrich our services and provide specialised knowledge to professionals navigating increasingly complex compliance landscapes. This partnership strongly aligns with our ambition to deliver proactive GRC solutions for enterprise success." Post this

This powerful partnership unlocks a wealth of exclusive benefits for joint customers. Professionals can now leverage TRECCERT's acclaimed training catalogue covering critical compliance areas like information security, data privacy, auditing, and more.

By preparing for TRECCERT's premium certification exams, individuals can validate expertise across pivotal frameworks such as ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2. These gold-standard designations signal mastery to employers and clients alike.

Furthermore, professionals gain guidance from TRECCERT's seasoned instructors on optimally using ISMS.online's integrated platform to adopt complex international standards. This real-world perspective enriches the software implementation journey.

By blending industry-leading training with tailored technological guidance, this partnership empowers professionals with insights needed to champion security initiatives. It represents a springboard for compliance excellence - one that aligns individual career success with the risk management needs of today's data-driven organisations.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with TRECCERT to enrich our services and provide specialised knowledge to professionals navigating increasingly complex compliance landscapes," said Luke Dash, CEO of ISMS.online. "This partnership strongly aligns with our ambition to deliver proactive GRC solutions for enterprise success."

Thilo Klein, CEO of TRECCERT, said, "By fusing our training excellence with ISMS.online's innovative platform, we're empowering individuals with the tools and expertise needed to master critical roles in compliance and information security."

As data threats escalate globally, ISMS.online and TRECCERT are uniting to promote a culture of excellence and enable responsible growth through best-in-class learning and technology. To learn more, visit ISMS.online and treccert.com.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is revolutionising the way businesses across the globe handle data privacy and information security compliance. The cutting-edge SaaS platform provides a comprehensive roadmap to robust and scalable governance, risk and compliance for organisations of all sizes and maturities. With a global presence and over 20,000 users, including enterprise clients like Moneycorp, Siemens and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex processes across over 100 standards and regulations, empowering organisations worldwide to secure and scale their compliance with ease.

About TRECCERT

TRECCERT is a certification body for persons providing certifications that attest the competencies of professionals. TRECCERT is dedicated to validating competencies mainly through ISO-based certifications, enhancing professional growth. Their programs span various disciplines, including information security, compliance, business continuity, and more. They also offer innovative training solutions based on best practices and the latest standards, aiming to promote professional development and enhance the practice of professionals.

