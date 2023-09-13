ISMS.online Elevates Security and Compliance Management with Cyber Essentials Certification Support

With the addition of Cyber Essentials certification, we are fortifying our promise of delivering top-tier compliance solutions. It's not just about talking the talk; at ISMS.online, we walk the walk. We demonstrate our platform's effectiveness firsthand by using it to achieve these certifications. Tweet this

Created and endorsed by the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Cyber Essentials framework provides organisations with the essential technical controls to shield against prevalent cyber threats. The certification is becoming increasingly vital for businesses interacting with specific government entities in the UK, signifying an organisation's dedication to cybersecurity.

ISMS.online is not just providing guidance but leading by example. By using its own platform to secure Cyber Essentials and the many other certifications it holds, the company reinforces the efficacy and reliability of its solution.

Notably, ISMS.online's platform supports over 100+ global standards and regulations. This vast array eliminates the need for multiple platforms, optimising efficiency and minimising duplicated work.

Sam Peters, CPO, remarks, "Earning the Cyber Essentials badge is a testament to our commitment towards uncompromised security and compliance. We continuously advance, ensuring our platform helps organisations achieve robust compliance and security that evolves with the risk landscape."

Further, the ISMS.online platform provides a seamless experience for organisations, simplifying complex compliance processes like asset management, risk management, and security controls. ISMS.online has always been proactive in enhancing its risk management tools and ensuring that businesses remain shielded from potential threats.

Features of ISMS.online's Cyber Essentials offering include:

Out-of-the-box control mapping and editable policy templates to avoid starting Cyber Essentials from scratch

Measurement & automated reporting tools to help you make better decisions and manage progress with dashboards, KPIs and related reporting

Fast, seamless integrations with your other critical business systems to simplify your compliance

Peters continues, "Our platform, certifications, and continuous improvements are all driven by a single goal: to empower businesses to achieve simple, secure and importantly sustainable security compliance that scales with their business. We are committed to enabling organisations to seamlessly navigate the ever-evolving compliance environment."

Organisations seeking to benefit from a comprehensive and scalable security and compliance tool are encouraged to explore the ISMS.online platform capabilities. Free, no-obligation demos are available upon request.

