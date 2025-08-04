ISMS.online Launches New Brand and Website Experience to Set a Higher Standard for Compliance Confidence

"This rebrand isn't just about how we look; it's about how we lead, we've listened to what our customers are really asking for: confidence. Confidence that they're doing it right and not doing it alone. That's what this new brand and digital experience represent." Post this

ISMS.online, a leading global provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, IO, and redesigned website, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution.

The new brand reflects a sharper positioning and a bold, modern look that aligns with ISMS.online's mission to give every business "compliance confidence" through a structured, sustainable, and scalable approach to meeting security and privacy standards in an increasingly high-stakes environment.

Alongside the visual refresh comes a simpler, more streamlined identity: IO. Evolving naturally from ISMS.online, the new name signals a more unified, connected, and intelligent vision of compliance.

But this rebrand is more than just aesthetic. It is a reaffirmation of IO's core commitment: helping organisations turn compliance into a business strength, not a burden. By combining expert people, proven processes, and an intuitive platform, IO enables customers to navigate complexity with clarity and move forward with confidence.

From the bold mint-led colour system to a cleaner, more intuitive digital journey, the new brand experience is intentionally designed to reduce friction. While simplifying the user experience, IO continues to support sophisticated compliance needs grounded in the realities of information security management, not idealised visions of automation.

"Our goal with the new brand and website was to create an experience that reflects the confidence we want our customers to feel," said Graeme Cullip, Head of Design. "Every element, from the colour system to the language, was crafted to remove friction and bring focus. Compliance can be overwhelming, but we believe the way we present ourselves should help people feel more in control, not less. This is design in service of trust."

As regulatory demands increase and stakeholder expectations rise, compliance is becoming one of the most critical business investments of our time. Yet, for many, it remains fragmented, manual, and resource-draining. IO's new platform experience aims to change that, making best-practice compliance more accessible, achievable, and empowering for organisations of all sizes.

"This rebrand isn't just about how we look; it's about how we lead," said Chris Newton-Smith, CEO at ISMS.online. "We've listened to what our customers are really asking for: confidence. Confidence that they're doing it right and not doing it alone. That's what this new brand and digital experience represent."

The updated website introduces clearer messaging around how IO supports three key customer needs: achieving rapid first-time certification, optimising and maturing existing programmes, and scaling compliance across multiple frameworks. These needs are met through IO's complete offering of structured workflows, audit-ready tools, and guided support, all designed to meet customers where they are and take them where they need to go.

To support this enhanced experience, IO has also released a series of product improvements that embed compliance more naturally into everyday workflows. New features include integrations with Microsoft Teams and Outlook Calendar, enhanced task linking and navigation, and better tools for collaboration and traceability across risk, policy, and audit evidence.

"We're investing not just in technology, but in time saved, confidence gained, and trust delivered," said Sam Peters, Chief Product Officer. "IO is about helping teams move from firefighting to forward momentum because when compliance works, everything works better."

These developments reinforce IO's foundational belief: that compliance and security should fit seamlessly into an organisation's rhythm, not disrupt it. By aligning tools and teams, IO enables businesses to move faster, stay focused, and demonstrate control, without sacrificing agility.

This launch is the first of several public milestones in the company's broader transformation. While today's focus is on the external brand and customer experience, the direction is clear: IO is positioning itself not just as a compliance platform, but as the trusted partner organisations rely on to deliver clarity and confidence in a complex, fast-moving world, and to build the secure, scalable systems that underpin real business growth.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is transforming how organisations achieve, embed and expand their information security and data privacy compliance. Our powerful SaaS platform supports businesses at every stage of their journey, from first-time certification to operational efficiency and scaling across multiple standards, entities, and geographies.

With a global presence and more than 65,000 users, from ambitious startups to enterprise leaders like Moneycorp, Siemens, and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex compliance across 100+ standards and regulations. We provide a clear, scalable roadmap for governance, risk, and compliance; empowering organisations to build resilience, reduce risk, and grow with confidence.

Media Contact

Rebecca Harper, ISMS.online, 44 01273 704400, [email protected], ISMS.online

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ISMS.online