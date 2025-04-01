ISMS.online Launches SOC 2 Solution - Turning Compliance into a Competitive Advantage

"SOC 2 is no longer a technical checkbox; it's a signal of business readiness. We help our customers reach that milestone faster, with less disruption and far greater confidence." Post this

ISMS.online's end-to-end SOC 2 solution changes that, offering a clear, structured path to success that blends intuitive technology, embedded expertise, and a proven delivery methodology.

"Compliance, done well, builds trust, drives revenue, and opens doors to growth," said Chris Newton-Smith, CEO of ISMS.online. "SOC 2 is no longer a technical checkbox; it's a signal of business readiness. We help our customers reach that milestone faster, with less disruption and far greater confidence."

At the heart of the solution is ISMS.online's Assured Results Method (ARM), a proven 12-step framework that aligns the entire organization around a shared compliance roadmap. Supported by expert onboarding, timeline tracking, and built-in best practices, ARM ensures teams stay on target from day one to audit.

Up to 81% of the work is pre-mapped and ready to go, giving customers a significant head start. The platform includes a complete set of pre-written policies and controls aligned to the SOC 2 framework, reducing time to value, minimizing resource demands, and eliminating guesswork. For leadership teams focused on efficiency and speed, this represents a clear return on investment from day one.

The guidance doesn't stop at templates. Every customer has access to Virtual Coach, an always-on support feature built into the platform that delivers expert videos, checklists, and actionable insights exactly when they're needed. It empowers internal teams — technical or not — to confidently take ownership of compliance without the usual confusion or consultancy costs.

And, crucially, ISMS.online goes far beyond simply providing a platform. Each customer is paired with a dedicated success manager, not just a helpdesk, who acts as an extension of their internal team. This dedicated support model ensures clear accountability, fast issue resolution, and strategic guidance throughout the journey to certification and beyond.

"Technology alone doesn't deliver compliance; it's the combination of people, process, and the right platform," added Newton-Smith. "That's the unique value we deliver; we don't just give you tools, we provide structure, support, and a team that knows how to get you across the line."

This joined-up approach is increasingly vital. Research shows that 72% of B2B buyers now require SOC 2 from vendors before signing contracts, and Gartner predicts that more than 60% of organizations will demand certification from cloud service providers by 2026. Companies that can clearly demonstrate strong security practices are three times more likely to retain enterprise clients over the long term.

For leadership teams focused on growth, investment, or market expansion, SOC 2 provides a clear, credible way to demonstrate operational resilience, reduce friction in procurement, and strengthen customer trust. ISMS.online makes that process seamless, with built-in integrations for tools like Jira, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, plus full API access to support custom workflows. Whether you're preparing for your first audit or scaling an established framework, the platform flexes to meet your organization's needs at every stage.

"Our customers don't just want compliance; they want confidence," said Newton-Smith. "Confidence that they're meeting expectations, protecting their brand, and creating a foundation for sustainable growth. That's what we deliver."

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is transforming how organisations achieve, embed and expand their information security and data privacy compliance. Our powerful SaaS platform supports businesses at every stage of their journey, from first-time certification to operational efficiency and scaling across multiple standards, entities, and geographies.

With a global presence and over 45,000 users, from ambitious startups to enterprise leaders like Moneycorp, Siemens, and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex compliance across 100+ standards and regulations. We provide a clear, scalable roadmap for governance, risk, and compliance, empowering organisations to build resilience, reduce risk, and grow confidently.

Media Contact

Rebecca Harper, ISMS.online, 44 01273 704400, [email protected], ISMS.online

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ISMS.online