ISMS.online Partners with ECI To Turbo-Charge Growth and Innovation

ECI Partners collaborates with exceptional management teams to deliver growth. They bring a wealth of expertise and insight, hands-on support and a fantastic track record, making them the perfect ally for ISMS.online in its next phase of growth.

This injection of resources and strategic partnership underscores the significant potential and confidence in ISMS.online's vision and solutions. With ECI's backing, ISMS.online will fast-track its product innovation pipeline, extend its footprint into new international markets, and refine its offerings for an increasingly diverse user base.

The ISMS.online community can look forward to a myriad of benefits, including:

The swift roll-out of enhanced features and new product development.

Multilingual support for seamless global user engagement.

Augmented customer service and in-region support.

An ongoing commitment to user-centric design and breakthrough innovations.

With its sights set on growth in Europe and Australia and strategic entry into the U.S. market through key partnerships, ISMS.online is rapidly advancing its operational and partnership infrastructures. Initiatives such as establishing a new EU data centre and appointing an experienced partner channel lead are already well underway.

Luke Dash, CEO of ISMS.online, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our alliance with ECI is a game-changer, allowing us to scale at pace and enhance customer value without compromising our core principle of user-first innovation."

Daniel Bailey, Investment Director at ECI, commented, "ISMS.online is a great business at the cross-section of SaaS, compliance and cyber security – all very interesting growth markets. We are delighted to be partnering with Luke and the ISMS.online team to accelerate their next phase of growth."

Customers can find out more at www.isms.online, where updates on product developments, language support enhancements, and the company's global strategic footprint will be announced shortly.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is revolutionising the way businesses across the globe handle data privacy and information security compliance. The cutting-edge SaaS platform provides a comprehensive roadmap to robust and scalable governance, risk and compliance for organisations of all sizes and maturities. With a global presence and over 20,000 users, including enterprise clients like Moneycorp, Siemens and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex processes across over 100 standards and regulations, empowering organisations worldwide to secure and scale their compliance with ease.

For more information, visit www.isms.online

About ECI

ECI is a leading private equity investor, focused on offering collaborative support to management teams. ECI pride themselves on being straightforward to deal with, helping where they believe they can add value, and working in absolute alignment with management teams. This is how they have delivered such exceptional results for over 45 years.

ECI manages funds of over 2bn and invests in growth businesses valued up to 300m, investing as either a majority or a minority investor. Its growth focus is integral to how it has built its team. ECI has created the capability to support management teams on anything from sourcing and executing acquisitions, developing market entry strategies, understanding and improving employee engagement, or ensuring tech platforms can scale as quickly as the companies they back, and much more.

