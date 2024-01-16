ISMS.online Successfully Launches Local Data Hosting Solution in Europe

"The data hosting solution in the EU indicates our commitment to our European clients, allows us to continue growing our business, deliver a high level of service, and give customers security and agility to continue successfully delivering compliance in their industries." Post this

"Expanding our presence in the EU is an important step for ISMS.online and our customers in Europe," said Luke Dash, CEO of ISMS.online. "The data hosting solution in the EU indicates our commitment to our European clients, allows us to continue growing our business, deliver a high level of service, and give customers security and agility to continue successfully delivering compliance in their industries."

In the last year, ISMS.online significantly expanded its presence in the EU region, with Europe contributing to the company's remarkable growth in the space. ISMS.online now supports over 20,000 users globally across retail, financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality and the public sector. A data hosting solution in the EU will support the positive growth trend and help ISMS.online continue to exceed customer requirements for data security and compliance.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is revolutionising the way businesses across the globe handle data privacy and information security compliance. The cutting-edge SaaS platform provides a comprehensive roadmap to robust and scalable governance, risk and compliance for organisations of all sizes and maturities. With a global presence and over 20,000 users, including enterprise clients like Moneycorp, Siemens and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex processes across over 100 standards and regulations, empowering organisations worldwide to secure and scale their compliance with ease.

