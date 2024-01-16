ISMS.online Successfully Launches Local Data Hosting Solution in Europe

In the last year, ISMS.online significantly expanded its presence in Europe, with the EU continuing the tremendous business growth the company is experiencing globally
LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISMS.online, the people-friendly SaaS platform empowering businesses to achieve their information security and data privacy compliance goals, announced its expanded presence in the European Union today with a secure data hosting solution. This new data centre will allow customers to easily achieve compliance with ISO 27001, NIST, PCI-DSS and over 100 other compliance frameworks and standards whilst maintaining essential data sovereignty.
Hosting data in the EU empowers ISMS.online to support regional growth for customers, particularly for brands in the technology, financial services, healthcare and public sectors. ISMS.online's new data hosting location will also deliver enhanced performance for EU clients, seamlessly providing quick, secure and safe data transfer.
"Expanding our presence in the EU is an important step for ISMS.online and our customers in Europe," said Luke Dash, CEO of ISMS.online. "The data hosting solution in the EU indicates our commitment to our European clients, allows us to continue growing our business, deliver a high level of service, and give customers security and agility to continue successfully delivering compliance in their industries."
In the last year, ISMS.online significantly expanded its presence in the EU region, with Europe contributing to the company's remarkable growth in the space. ISMS.online now supports over 20,000 users globally across retail, financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality and the public sector. A data hosting solution in the EU will support the positive growth trend and help ISMS.online continue to exceed customer requirements for data security and compliance.
About ISMS.online
ISMS.online is revolutionising the way businesses across the globe handle data privacy and information security compliance. The cutting-edge SaaS platform provides a comprehensive roadmap to robust and scalable governance, risk and compliance for organisations of all sizes and maturities. With a global presence and over 20,000 users, including enterprise clients like Moneycorp, Siemens and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex processes across over 100 standards and regulations, empowering organisations worldwide to secure and scale their compliance with ease.
