iSocket Systems Breaks Silence to Unveil Relay API for Remote Power Control Integration

"With the launch of our Relay API, we are excited to offer service providers a solution that enhances remote power management and reduces maintenance costs," said the CEO of iSocket Systems.

The new iSocket Relay API allows integrators to manage iSocket smart plugs from within their own systems without relying on the iSocket-provided apps. This flexibility enables businesses to maintain reliable power monitoring and control in locations where mobile networks are the only connectivity option.

"We've been quietly working on significant innovations, which is why we've been under the radar for a while," said the CEO of iSocket Systems. "Throughout this time, we faced significant challenges with a particular relay manufacturer that severely impacted our development efforts, even leading us to issue recalls for some of our devices. With this announcement, we are breaking the silence and committing to more regular updates about our advancements as we approach our 15-year anniversary."

iSocket Systems has built a reputation for developing smart devices that provide real-time alerts about power outages and enable remote rebooting of critical systems. The company's smart plugs are currently available in eight different plug variations and support operation in 186 countries, offering a robust and secure alternative to Wi-Fi-based systems. iSocket's mobile-network-based approach ensures enhanced security and reliability for remote power management.

The Relay API uses proprietary technology developed by iSocket Systems, allowing communication with devices in challenging environments. This innovation ensures reliable power management in remote locations where traditional connectivity options may be unavailable.

With the launch of Relay API, iSocket Systems continues to push the boundaries of remote power control, delivering solutions that make integration easier for third-party providers. The company remains committed to innovating in the Internet of Things with plug-and-play devices that simplify power management and monitoring in hard-to-reach locations.

For inquiries, please visit the iSocket Systems website and reach out through the contact form: https://www.isocketsystems.com/en/about/contacts/

Founded in 2009, iSocket Systems Ltd is a pioneer in power outage notification technology. The company developed the first smart plug for remote power control long before the term "smart plug" was widely known. Today, iSocket products serve a global market, delivering secure, mobile-network-based monitoring solutions to customers in over 186 countries.

Mark, iSocket Systems, 358 923163010, [email protected] , https://www.isocketsystems.com/en/about/contacts/

