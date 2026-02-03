Isos Technology Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Advancing Commitment to Security and Trust

"This achievement reflects the intentional investments we've made in our security program and internal controls" Post this

"This achievement reflects the intentional investments we've made in our security program and internal controls," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "While SOC 2 is an important step, we see it as part of a broader, ongoing journey to continually strengthen how we protect our clients, our systems, and our data."

Isos Technology has achieved SOC 2 compliance and remains focused on continuously improving its security and risk management practices by aligning with recognized industry standards. Building on this foundation, the company is actively working toward ISO 27001 certification and alignment with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), with a goal of completing both initiatives later this year.

These efforts reinforce Isos Technology's commitment to providing enterprise-grade security and operational excellence for its commercial and public sector clients.

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization.

