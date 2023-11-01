Isos Technology Acquires Stack Intelligence's Atlassian Practice

"We are thrilled to welcome Stack Intelligence's team that is focused on Atlassian solutions to Isos." Post this

The acquisition of Stack Intelligence's Atlassian practice advances the pureplay Atlassian growth strategy being pursued by Isos and backed by Acacia. In December 2022, Acacia acquired Isos and brought it together with the Atlassian practice of MajorKey Technologies, another Acacia company at the forefront of enterprise digital transformation. In February 2023, Isos combined with HyperVelocity, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with deep public sector and agile experience, and a strong working relationship with Stack. The addition of Stack's team to Isos deepens the company's expertise and experience in Atlassian migrations and ITSM, and brings its tally of Atlassian-accredited specialists to over 170.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stack Intelligence's team that is focused on Atlassian solutions to Isos," said Isos CEO Thad West. "We've come to know them well through their relationship with HyperVelocity. Stack's specialists are all superstars in their field, and there is such a strong cultural alignment between our two companies. They share our commitment to excellence, and we know their clients hugely value their expert guidance, engineering expertise, and problem-solving ethos. That client focus, and the way they nurture the team to be their best, makes this acquisition a no-brainer for us. We can't wait to get our teams working together to create new possibilities for our clients."

"Joining forces with Isos unleashes so much potential in our business," said Najam Irshad, Founder and CEO of Stack Intelligence, who is joining Isos as the Vice President of Federal Sales. "It creates boundless opportunities for our team to learn and grow alongside their new colleagues and to apply their skills and experience to solving problems for some of the biggest companies in the world. We love that we can now operate on a bigger scale, but as part of a company that retains the agility and creativity of a small business. That's the ideal combination for us. It ensures that we can grow while staying true to what our clients really value from us."

"This is an exciting time in the Atlassian Partner community, as many organizations are uniting to offer more sophisticated and robust professional services for Atlassian customers," said Julio Chez, Head of Americas Channels for Atlassian. "The combination of Isos' and Stack's expertise will enable our biggest enterprise customers to accelerate their business transformation and adoption of Atlassian cloud solutions."

The investment strategy on which Isos and Acacia are partnering is grounded in the market traction of the Atlassian suite of products that enables scalable, cost-effective digital transformation. This is fueled by the growing need to bring software development and business operations closer together, increasing nontechnical engagement with agile tools and practices. The simplicity of Atlassian tools makes this challenge much easier to meet.

Stack Intelligence has a Salesforce practice which is not part of this acquisition, and which will continue to operate independently under the Stack brand led by President Ayesha Najmi and Vice President Shantanu Bhardwaj.

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology is a world-class consulting services provider that helps organizations become the best version of themselves through technology, people, and practices. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with ITSM, Cloud, and Agile at Scale specializations, we thrive on solving your toughest business agility and service management challenges while accelerating business transformation and outcomes. Founded in 2005, Isos became a portfolio company of The Acacia Group in 2022, with the original founders continuing to drive the mission and strategy for Isos going forward. Isos has since acquired MajorKey Technologies' Atlassian practice, HyperVelocity Consulting, and Stack Intelligence's Atlassian practice, cementing its status as one of the largest Platinum Solution Partners in the Atlassian ecosystem. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in the ITSM and Enterprise categories for the last five out of six years, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.

About Stack Intelligence

Founded in 2019 and based in Beachwood, Ohio, Stack Intelligence specializes in helping its public and private sector clients to seamlessly connect IT operations with business teams using the Atlassian solution suite. Stack has achieved Atlassian Gold Solution Partner status and has extensive experience in Atlassian migrations and ITSM services and support. Stack has worked with over 100 clients across the U.S., focused on organizations in the public sector, financial services, education, healthcare, retail, IT, and manufacturing.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a specialist investment firm building stronger businesses by harnessing the power of digital transformation. We work closely with management teams as engaged and supportive partners, fostering resilient cultures of collaboration and innovation to make our portfolio companies more valuable to their clients, employees and co-investors. By empowering skillful leaders, nurturing exceptional talent, investing in innovation and building distinctive brands, we create the qualities businesses need to achieve lasting success. For more information, visit The Acacia Group or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lexi Lizotte, Isos Technology, 1 9494181112, [email protected], isostech.com

