Isos Technology and Isos Federal Announced as Finalists for 3 Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Awards

"Being named a finalist in Customer Success, Cloud Platform Solutions, and Government Partner - AMER speaks to the impact of the work our teams do across the Atlassian ecosystem." Post this

"Our partners are at the forefront of innovation, delivering incredible value to Atlassian customers worldwide. We are excited to celebrate this year's award finalists, recognizing their dedication to excellence and impact in the ecosystem."

— Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Isos Technology helps organizations improve business outcomes, move cloud initiatives forward, and scale more effective ways of working. Isos solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to help clients streamline, optimize, and modernize work across service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services.

Isos Federal works with Atlassian customers in the public sector to support secure modernization, business process automation, workflow orchestration, and mission-focused digital transformation. For government agencies, this work must advance the mission while meeting strict requirements for security, compliance, transparency, governance, auditability, and scale across complex programs, systems, and stakeholders.

"Being named a finalist in Customer Success, Cloud Platform Solutions, and Government Partner - AMER speaks to the impact of the work our teams do across the Atlassian ecosystem," said Ron Thompson Jr, Chief Revenue Officer and incoming President of Isos Technology. "Our clients come to us with complex needs, from improving service management to unlocking value in the cloud to implementing secure, auditable, scalable systems. We're proud to help them turn their goals into measurable outcomes by delivering enterprise solutions and five-star client experiences."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Clients trust our experience in service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services to create lasting value. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization. For more information, visit https://www.isostech.com.

About Isos Federal

Isos Federal is the public sector arm of Isos Technology, purpose-built to help agencies accelerate achieving mission outcomes through proven commercial modernization. With cleared consultants experienced in government delivery and two decades of enterprise expertise, we bring clarity and speed to complex environments, enabling secure, auditable, and scalable outcomes across business process automation, workflow orchestration, and digital transformation for government clients. For more information, visit https://www.isostech.com/federal.

Media Contact

Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 (480) 366-5784, [email protected], www.isostech.com

SOURCE Isos Technology