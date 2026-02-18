Isos Technology and Isos Federal Become Official DoD SkillBridge Partners, Expanding Career Pathways for Transitioning Service Members

"As a Marine and fellow veteran, I know how challenging the transition from military service to the civilian workforce can be," said Tyler Couch, Vice President of Isos Federal. Post this

"Becoming a SkillBridge partner aligns perfectly with our values as a people-first organization," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "SkillBridge reflects our commitment to helping those who have served honorably translate their leadership, discipline, and mission-focus into impactful civilian careers."

As a SkillBridge partner, Isos will offer structured internships and training opportunities across multiple disciplines, including consulting, project management, and technical delivery. Participants will work alongside experienced Isos professionals, gaining exposure to enterprise clients and modern technology platforms and tools such as Atlassian's Jira and Confluence.

"As a Marine and fellow veteran, I know how challenging the transition from military service to the civilian workforce can be," said Tyler Couch, Vice President of Isos Federal. "SkillBridge gives us the opportunity to stand alongside service members who have demonstrated leadership, discipline, and commitment in uniform and help them translate those strengths into meaningful roles in the civilian workforce."

Isos joins a growing network of organizations committed to strengthening the bridge between military service and civilian leadership. Upon successful completion of the program, participants may pursue full-time opportunities and become part of a growing community of veterans at Isos who continue to apply their leadership and mission-focus across both commercial and federal environments.

For more information about Isos Technology and Isos Federal SkillBridge opportunities, visit https://www.isostech.com/careers.

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Clients trust our experience in service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services to create lasting value. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization. For more information, visit http://isostech.com .

About Isos Federal

Isos Federal is the public sector arm of Isos, purpose-built to help agencies accelerate achieving mission outcomes through proven commercial modernization. With cleared consultants experienced in government delivery and two decades of enterprise expertise, we bring clarity and speed to complex environments, enabling secure, auditable, and scalable outcomes across business process automation, workflow orchestration, and digital transformation for government clients. For more information, visit http://isostech.com/federal .

Media Contact

