Isos Technology announced as Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024-2025 Nonprofit Impact and High Velocity Service Management Solution

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology has been named a finalist for the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 in the Nonprofit Impact and High Velocity Service Management Solution categories. This recognition highlights its exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, including efforts in driving innovation, delivering outstanding solutions, and fostering customer success.