Isos Technology announced as Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024-2025 Nonprofit Impact and High Velocity Service Management Solution

TEMPE, Ariz., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology has been named a finalist for the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 - 2025 in the Nonprofit Impact and High Velocity Service Management Solution categories. This recognition highlights its exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, including efforts in driving innovation, delivering outstanding solutions, and fostering customer success.
"Our partners are at the forefront of innovation, delivering incredible value to Atlassian customers worldwide. We are excited to celebrate this year's award finalists, recognizing their dedication to excellence and impact in the ecosystem," said Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian.
Isos Technology helps organizations solve complex business challenges with Atlassian tools and industry best practices to drive enterprise excellence. Whether optimizing service management, upgrading to the cloud, or developing long-term IT strategies, Isos Technology partners with teams to achieve measurable results. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Isos specializes in ITSM, cloud migrations, and enterprise strategy. The company has been recognized multiple times as an Atlassian Partner of the Year. Since 2005, Isos Technology has helped Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations innovate and build sustainable success. For more information, visit http://isostech.com.
Media Contact
Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 480.366.5784, [email protected], isostech.com
SOURCE Isos Technology
