Isos Technology Announces Leadership Transition to Support Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

"We are entering a new era shaped by rapid advancements in AI and evolving client needs. Our focus will remain on delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients through consulting-led engagements, innovative solutions, and a continued commitment to excellence." Post this

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Isos," said Thompson. "We are entering a new era shaped by rapid advancements in AI and evolving client needs. Our focus will remain on delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients through consulting-led engagements, innovative solutions, and a continued commitment to excellence."

Thompson's appointment underscores Isos' commitment to leadership continuity and domain expertise. As CRO, he has played a key role in Isos' expansion by strengthening the company's relationship with Atlassian leadership and helping clients maximize the value of their technology investments. With extensive experience across mature technology ecosystems, he brings both strategic insight and operational expertise to guide Isos through its next stage of growth. Under his leadership, the company will continue to prioritize a client-centric approach, emphasizing tailored solutions and consistently delivering a five-star client experience.

As Executive Chairman, Thad West will remain actively involved in shaping Isos' long-term strategic direction, working closely with Thompson to guide the company through its next phase. His ongoing involvement ensures continuity of vision while enabling greater focus on strategic initiatives.

"Ron is exceptionally well-positioned to lead Isos forward," said West. "He brings a deep understanding of our business, our clients, and the Atlassian landscape, along with a proven track record of driving growth and building strong partnerships."

The existing executive team will remain in place and report to Thompson, providing continuity and alignment as the company moves forward.

About Isos

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Clients trust our experience in service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services to create lasting value. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization. For more information, visit isostech.com.

Media Contact

Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 (480) 366-5784, [email protected], www.isostech.com

SOURCE Isos Technology