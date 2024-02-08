Isos Technology Announces Promotion of Three Key Team Members as the Company Experiences Record Growth in 2023

Alex Bingham, Megan Hoelle, and Naj Irshad take on new, strategic roles to continue to drive growth and recognition of top Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, today announced the strategic promotions of three key team members, Alex Bingham (Chief Operating Officer), Megan Hoelle (Vice President of Strategic Initiatives), and Naj Irshad (Vice President of Federal Sales). These promotions were announced as the company prepares for another year of growth and success from its Atlassian consulting practice, which is one of the largest in the worldwide Atlassian partner network.

In 2023, Isos Technology experienced double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth, and added over 100 new employees to the team. The majority of these employees joined Isos via the acquisition of several fellow Atlassian Solution Partners, including HyperVelocity Consulting, as well as the Atlassian practices of MajorKey Technologies and Stack Intelligence. These acquisitions bolstered Isos Technology's standing as a world leader in the Atlassian partner network, and were made possible with the backing of The Acacia Group, a specialist investor in organizations committed to digital transformation.

Alex Bingham Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

In October of 2022, Alex Bingham joined Isos Technology as Vice President of Operations. Over the last 15 months, Bingham has been instrumental in scaling and advancing Isos' world-class consulting team, which consists of the following practice areas: Agile Services, Data and Integration, Service Management, Managed Services, and Public Sector Services. In 2023, this team completed over 200 consulting projects for midsize and enterprise businesses from the private sector, as well as multiple engagements for U.S. State and Federal Government agencies. In his new role, Bingham will continue to ensure the success and productivity of the company's consulting team, while also focusing on performance-based metrics, strategic development, and the continuity of Isos' employee-centered company culture. Prior to working at Isos, Bingham served as the CEO of The Little Gym International, a franchising company specifically focused on child development.

"Alex has played an integral role in the trajectory of expansion and excellence that Isos has carved out for itself over the last year," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "His leadership style is an excellent example of how to motivate and encourage a team while still focusing on overall company performance and hitting target metrics. He is a huge asset to Isos and will be for many years to come."

Megan Hoelle Promoted to Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Megan Hoelle was recently named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Isos Technology. Hoelle joined Isos in 2023 when the company acquired HyperVelocity Consulting, a fellow Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner that specialized in providing Atlassian Consulting and Agile Services to a variety of organizations, including several U.S. Federal agencies. Prior to joining Isos, Hoelle served as President of HyperVelocity Consulting, where she was responsible for driving revenue growth, managing client engagements, and evangelizing the HyperVelocity brand throughout the Atlassian ecosystem. In her new role, Hoelle will take on a variety of new initiatives, including the oversight of Isos Technology's Agile and Federal consulting practices.

"When Megan joined Isos, she had already achieved great success in her role as President of HyperVelocity Consulting," said Alex Bingham, COO of Isos Technology. "I'm so grateful that Isos is able to take advantage of all of her experience within the Atlassian ecosystem, along with her keen insight and business acumen. She has been invaluable to Isos and will continue to provide incredible vision, energy, and strategic focus around our Agile and Federal consulting practices."

Naj Irshad Promoted to Vice President of Federal Sales

Naj Irshad was recently named Vice President of Federal Sales for Isos Technology. Irshad joined Isos in November of 2023, when Isos acquired Stack Intelligence's Atlassian practice.

Founded in 2019 and based in Beachwood, Ohio, Stack Intelligence had grown an Atlassian practice specializing in helping its public and private sector clients seamlessly connect IT operations with business teams using the Atlassian solution suite. In his new role at Isos, Irshad will oversee the business development and growth of Isos' new Federal practice.

"From day one, Naj has impressed us with his entrepreneurial spirit, drive, and knowledge of the entire Atlassian suite," said Danny Riley, Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Naj built an incredibly successful business in Stack Intelligence, and now we look forward to seeing him take off in his new role at Isos. With Naj's leadership of Isos' Federal sales team, I foresee much expansion and success for Isos as we look to help Federal agencies streamline business and technical processes with the Atlassian platform."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology is a world-class consulting services provider that helps organizations become the best version of themselves through technology, people, and practices. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with ITSM, Cloud, and Agile at Scale specializations, we thrive on solving your toughest business agility, service management, and Atlassian lifecycle challenges, while accelerating business transformation and outcomes. Founded in 2005, Isos became a portfolio company of The Acacia Group in 2022, with the original founders continuing to drive the mission and strategy for Isos going forward. Isos has since cemented its status as one of the largest Platinum Solution Partners in the Atlassian ecosystem. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in the ITSM and Enterprise categories for the last five out of six years, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.

