Isos Technology Celebrates 21 Years of Solving Enterprise Business Challenges

"A huge thank you to all of our clients and partners for trusting us with their toughest challenges from the very beginning, and sticking with us along our journey to the top of the Atlassian ecosystem." Post this

Over the years, Isos has helped thousands of organizations transform how they work to drive impactful business outcomes. Isos solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive results for technology and business teams, including IT, DevOps, HR, and Marketing. That work involves helping clients with service management (ITSM and ESM), cloud upgrades, AI adoption, enterprise strategy and planning, support, and training.

"Turning 21 as a company is a huge accomplishment. I'm so proud of what we've built and all the people who contributed to our success," said Thad West, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Isos Technology. "A huge thank you to all of our clients and partners for trusting us with their toughest challenges from the very beginning, and sticking with us along our journey to the top of the Atlassian ecosystem. The whole Isos team is focused on the continued work ahead, and I look forward to celebrating the next 21 years."

"This milestone is so much more than a number," said Ron Thompson Jr, President of Isos Technology. "It's all about the trust Isos has earned and the responsibility that comes with it. Whether we're planning a large-scale ServiceNow to JSM migration, implementing agentic workflows for product development, or bringing structure and governance to complex environments, we're committed to helping clients get the most value from their Atlassian investment and providing five-star client experiences."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Clients trust our experience in service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services to create lasting value. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization. For more information, visit isostech.com.

Media Contact

Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 (480) 366-5784, [email protected], isostech.com

SOURCE Isos Technology