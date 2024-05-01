Isos Technology Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023: Services

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe." Post this

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe," said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

"Being acknowledged as one of the best Solution Partners in the Atlassian ecosystem is always extremely rewarding," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "This is our fifth year in a row being named an Atlassian Partner of the Year, and our sixth win in the last seven years. I'm thrilled that our hard-working teams are being recognized for their expertise, innovation, care, and commitment to supporting our customers."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology is a world-class consulting services provider that helps organizations become the best version of themselves through technology, people, and practices. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with ITSM, Cloud, and Agile at Scale specializations, we thrive on solving your toughest business agility, service management, and Atlassian lifecycle challenges, while accelerating business transformation and outcomes. Founded in 2005, Isos became a portfolio company of The Acacia Group in 2022, with the original founders continuing to drive the mission and strategy for Isos going forward. Isos has since cemented its status as one of the largest Platinum Solution Partners in the Atlassian ecosystem. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in the ITSM, Enterprise, and Services categories for the last six out of seven years, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.

