Isos Technology Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Customer Success

Award recognizes Isos Technology's work helping organizations turn Atlassian investments into lasting business value

TEMPE, Ariz., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlassian announced today that Isos Technology has been awarded the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2026 Customer Success in recognition of their exemplary contributions and achievements throughout the calendar year 2025. This accolade acknowledges exceptional performance in new business development, thought leadership, and the delivery of products and services that effectively complement Atlassian's offerings.

Isos Technology was among the select group of partners honored at the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year awards, in recognition of their sustained commitment and outstanding customer engagement.

"Our Partner of the Year winners represent the very best of our ecosystem—driving innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions, and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to customer success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the incredible impact they've made in helping customers unlock their full potential with Atlassian."

— Bill Hustad, Head of Channel and GTM Ecosystems at Atlassian

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Isos Technology helps organizations streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work to improve business outcomes. Isos solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to help clients unlock value in the cloud, implement AI strategically, improve service management across teams, and scale securely.

"We're honored to receive this award from Atlassian, which reflects our focus on supporting clients throughout their Atlassian journey," said Ron Thompson Jr, Chief Revenue Officer and incoming President of Isos Technology. "From assessment through renewal, our job is to help clients make smart decisions, build enterprise solutions that enable growth and innovation, and ensure long-term success. I'm proud of the care our team brings to delivering five-star client experiences, and the trust our clients place in us to work alongside them."

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology partners with organizations to streamline, optimize, and modernize the way they work. As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, our solutions combine Atlassian technology, industry expertise, and operational best practices to drive impactful business outcomes for clients. Clients trust our experience in service management, cloud upgrades, enterprise strategy and planning, AI adoption, and support services to create lasting value. Founded in 2005, Isos has helped thousands of commercial and public sector clients transform how they work and unlock the full potential of their organization. For more information, visit https://www.isostech.com.

Media Contact

Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 (480) 366-5784, [email protected], www.isostech.com

SOURCE Isos Technology