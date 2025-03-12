Isos Technology Strengthens Executive Team With New Talent and Internal Promotions to Fuel Further Growth

Strategic leadership roles position the Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner for continued expansion

TEMPE, Ariz., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, has announced the addition of new talent and internal promotions to its executive team as the company prepares for significant growth in 2025.

The newly appointed leaders include Ron Thompson (Chief Revenue Officer), John Clinton (Chief Financial Officer), Becky Montgomery (Chief People Officer), Beth West (Senior Vice President of Marketing), David Prasse (Vice President of Consulting Operations), Tyler Couch (Vice President of Isos Federal), and Naj Irshad (Vice President of Strategic Initiatives). Together, this team will work alongside Thad West (CEO), Alex Bingham (COO), and Danny Riley, Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development, to usher in a new era of growth for the company.

The strengthened leadership team boosts Isos Technology's continued expansion, fueled by its robust Atlassian consulting practice—one of the largest in the global Atlassian partner network. The company is backed by The Acacia Group, a specialist investor in digital transformation-focused companies. The Acacia Group acquired Isos Technology in December 2022.

Ron Thompson Joins Isos as Chief Revenue Officer

In a new addition to the company's executive team, seasoned industry leader Ron Thompson has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, Ron was Vice President & General Manager of Konica Minolta's Intelligent Information Management (IIM) and Video Services Solutions (VSS) Practice, where he led business operations, sales, service delivery, and overall profitability. With more than 28 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles, he is well positioned to accelerate Isos Technology's revenue growth.

Ron will lead sales and marketing, also working closely with the professional services team. His main focus will be on positioning Isos as the premier Atlassian Solution Partner and a world-class services organization, ensuring that the company remains a trusted resource for its clients. By aligning strategy, execution, and client success, he aims to create lasting value for both clients and employees.

John Clinton Joins Isos as Chief Financial Officer

John Clinton has joined Isos Technology as Chief Financial Officer, another newly created role on the executive team. John has built a distinguished career as a strategic financial leader, most recently specializing in interim CFO and controller roles for private equity-backed enterprises. With expertise spanning the technology, professional services, manufacturing, and consulting sectors, John has successfully led financial transformations, post-acquisition integrations, lender compliance, and process optimizations for multi-national organizations.

With a track record of leadership at firms as diverse as Accordion, IBM, Xerox, Cadbury, and American Airlines, John brings to Isos a deep understanding of financial processes, business planning, and performance management. In his new role, he will focus on streamlining reporting, data democratization, and operational efficiency for the finance and executive teams, as well as the organization as a whole.

Becky Montgomery Promoted to Chief People Officer

Becky Montgomery has been promoted to Chief People Officer after serving as Vice President of People Operations at Isos Technology for the last three years, and performing in a variety of executive human resources positions for over 20 years. She has been a key strategic leader, driving organizational design, change management, talent acquisition, and employee engagement initiatives.

As CPO, Becky will continue to focus on attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a positive company culture, and leveraging data-driven strategies to maximize human potential. She will oversee all aspects of human resources, including compensation, benefits, onboarding, training, and professional development.

Beth West Promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Beth West has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing, after holding multiple leadership roles at Isos Technology since 2011, including Director of Marketing and Vice President of Marketing. Beth brings over 25 years of experience in technology, hospitality, finance, and healthcare, and has an extensive background in building brand authority, analyzing client insights, and developing comprehensive marketing plans to generate demand from targeted audience segments.

In her expanded role, Beth will continue to drive strategic marketing initiatives across product marketing, demand generation, corporate branding, public relations, user experience (UX/UI), marketing operations, executive communications, and strategic partnerships. She will also continue to focus on expanding Isos' marketing reach through audience segmentation, strategic channel development, and emerging technologies like AI.

David Prasse Joins Isos as Vice President of Consulting Operations

Bringing over 22 years of technology consulting and engineering expertise, David Prasse has been appointed Vice President of Consulting Operations. Previously, David served as Chief Operating Officer at MajorKey Technologies, where he led the information security business, and at Column Technologies, where he managed the global professional and managed services consulting organizations.

At Isos Technology, David will spearhead the launch of Isos' Project Management Office (PMO), a specialized task force that will prioritize operational excellence, client success, and driving efficiency across consulting operations. He will also be responsible for overseeing daily operations to ensure efficient client services, which will include managing project teams, optimizing processes, and aligning operations with the company's overall strategy, focusing deeply on profitability and client satisfaction.

Tyler Couch Promoted to Vice President of Isos Federal

Tyler Couch has been promoted to Vice President of Isos Federal, the company's dedicated consulting practice serving U.S. federal agencies. In his previous role as Director of Federal Consulting, he led digital transformation initiatives, Atlassian tool implementations, IT service management (ITSM) strategies, and data migrations to help federal clients modernize operations.

With over 15 years of leadership experience spanning Information Technology, Department of Defense Cyber and Intelligence operations, and Law Enforcement Special Operations, Tyler has driven technological innovations and digital transformation for federal clients and defense operations. In his new role, Tyler will continue to expand Isos Federal's footprint, strengthen strategic partnerships, and ensure federal agencies maximize the value of their Atlassian investments.

Naj Irshad Named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Naj Irshad has been named Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. Naj joined Isos Technology in November 2023 following the company's acquisition of Stack Intelligence's Atlassian practice. Naj served as the founder and CEO of Stack Intelligence for 5 years. Prior to that, he held various positions within the Atlassian ecosystem, including Senior Solutions Architect and Atlassian Specialist.

Initially serving as Vice President of Federal Sales when he first joined Isos, Naj played a pivotal role in launching Isos Technology's federal practice. In his new role, he will work to develop new AI service offerings that will improve efficiency and enhance automation for Isos' clients. He will also concentrate on expanding strategic partnerships within the Atlassian ecosystem, and enhance Enterprise Cloud migration strategies to ensure smooth and scalable transitions to the cloud.

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology helps organizations solve complex business challenges with Atlassian tools and industry best practices to drive enterprise excellence. Whether optimizing service management, migrating to the cloud, or developing long-term IT strategies, Isos Technology partners with teams to achieve measurable results.

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Isos specializes in ITSM, cloud migrations, and enterprise strategy. The company has been recognized multiple times as an Atlassian Partner of the Year. Since 2005, Isos Technology has helped Fortune 1000 companies and public sector organizations innovate and build sustainable success.

For more information, visit www.isostech.com.

Media Contact

Erin Philips, Isos Technology, 1 480.366.5784, [email protected], isostech.com

SOURCE Isos Technology