ISP Supplies Adds Tarana's ngFWA Broadband Solution to Product Portfolio

ISP Supplies is dedicated to delivering technology that not only adds value for their customers, but also operates seamlessly. Their support team holds Tarana's products in high regard as they consistently perform as advertised, something Steve Discher, Owner/Founder at ISP Supplies, shared is "a rarity in the wireless industry today."

To achieve this, Tarana spent more than a decade of R&D rethinking fixed wireless access, which had historically fallen short in delivering fast, reliable broadband to end users. Long-battled industry challenges like physical obstructions (such as trees or buildings) and competing radio interference prevented legacy wireless technologies from truly closing the digital divide where fiber was too time-consuming or costly to deploy. ngFWA, however, has unprecedented performance in both non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions and heavily radio trafficked environments, making it an excellent tool for delivering broadband in challenging-to-serve locations.

As Steve Discher notes, "Tarana's technology is revolutionary, exceeding all expectations for multipoint wireless networks. G1 is a genuine rival to fiber deployment, a feat that previous wireless vendors only claimed but never achieved in terms of speed and reliability."

Since its launch in late 2021, Tarana G1 has been embraced by more than 200 operators in 23 countries. Initially operating in just CBRS and 5 GHz spectrums, G1 was also the first FCC-certified outdoor wireless product in the new unlicensed 6 GHz band. Additionally, Tarana's recently released "x2" mode of operation enables operators to deliver true gigabit speeds in 6 GHz, and still at a fraction of the cost or time to deploy fiber.

For these reasons, many ISP Supplies customers have eagerly anticipated the addition of Tarana products to the distributor's offerings. Now they will be able to leverage G1's breakthroughs to enhance their wireless networks, providing subscribers with significantly improved online experiences.

Brad Smith, General Manager at ISP Supplies, shared, "We are excited about our partnership with Tarana. We have a shared commitment to supporting operators and enabling them to compete with top-tier fiber providers on a global scale. We are confident that this collaboration will have a long-lasting impact on expanding access to high-bandwidth internet in underserved areas worldwide."

Mike Calabrese, VP of Worldwide Sales at Tarana, added, "We are very happy to add ISP Supplies to our network of channel partners. Their expertise and telecom experience spans many countries, and we can't wait to expand the reach of G1 to the communities served by their customer base."

ISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services, including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Centrally located in College Station, Texas, their experienced team of network engineers help customers build, operate and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed TDMA and LTE networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues and large enterprise deployments.

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 23 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

