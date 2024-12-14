ISPA Announces 2025 Award Winners, Honoring Excellence in the Sleep Products Industry

"Each recipient exemplifies the dedication, ingenuity and commitment that drive our industry forward. We celebrate their achievements and thank them for their unwavering contributions to the betterment of sleep products and services," said ISPA and MRC President Alison Keane. Post this

"Ryan's tireless leadership has driven meaningful change in the bedding industry, leaving a lasting legacy," said Allen Platek, ISPA Board of Trustee Vice Chair and Vice President of New Product Development at Tempur Sealy. "His unwavering dedication to advancing the association's goals and fostering collaboration across the sleep products community has created a legacy of innovation and sustainability that will benefit the industry for years to come."

Hank Little Honored with ISPA Vanguard Award

The ISPA Vanguard Award, which celebrates innovation and forward-thinking contributions of ISPA member and non-member individuals and companies, will be presented to Hank Little, former President of Atlanta Attachment Company (now known as Atlantic Automation Co.). Little's visionary leadership has advanced innovative products and solutions to meet evolving consumer needs for safe, affordable and restful sleep. Under his leadership, Atlanta Attachment Company expanded globally, diversified its product lines and entered multiple new markets.

"Hank has built his career on strong relationships with his customers and within the industry," said Laurie Tokarz, ISPA Board of Trustee Chair and President of Restonic Mattress Company. "He is highly respected for his professionalism and ability to create meaningful connections with customers and colleagues. At the same time, Hank has focused on driving innovation and moving the industry forward. As a leader in the machinery sector, he has developed cutting-edge solutions to meet the changing needs of customers, particularly with the growing demand for automation. Hank has focused on creating technologies that not only boost efficiency but also reduce environmental impact. His commitment to research and finding new ways to solve challenges has truly raised the bar for the entire industry."

Covestro to Receive MRC Distinguished Service Award

This year, the MRC Distinguished Service Award will recognize Covestro for its remarkable contributions and commitment to the growth and success of mattress recycling. A leader in sustainable solutions, Covestro has championed the development of post-consumer recycled materials, supporting the transition to circular mattress designs while setting a gold standard for environmental stewardship in the industry.

"Covestro's commitment to sustainability and innovation has set a high standard for our industry," said Richard Diamonstein, 2023 MRC Distinguished Service Award recipient and Managing Director of Paramount Sleep. The quality of their innovative research and collaboration with MRC and ISPA has advanced mattress circularity and recycling initiatives, driving meaningful progress and paving the way for a more sustainable future."

Covestro, a leading producer of high-performance polymers, collaborated with the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) to improve and expand mattress recycling in the United States, focusing particularly on polyurethane foam. A recent shared initiative sought to maximize the use of rebond material, traditionally used in carpet padding, to keep it in service and out of landfills.

Celebrating Industry Excellence

"It is a privilege to honor this year's award winners," said ISPA and MRC President Alison Keane. "Each recipient exemplifies the dedication, ingenuity and commitment that drive our industry forward. We celebrate their achievements and thank them for their unwavering contributions to the betterment of sleep products and services."

The ISPA Industry Conference will host the awards presentation, bringing together manufacturer, supplier and retailer executives and management professionals. The conference is a place to make valuable connections and deepen relationships with customers, partners and peers. ISPA invites the entire sleep products community to join in celebrating these outstanding individuals and organizations. For more information about the ISPA Industry Conference or to register, visit http://www.ISPAIndustryConference.com

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to leading and advancing the interests of the sleep products industry. As the industry's trade organization, ISPA represents the sleep products industry and members in countries around the world and serves as the Voice of the Mattress Industry ®.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy, educational and networking events including its ISPA EXPO and sustainability conference, safety and consumer research through its Sleep Products Safety Council and Better Sleep Council, and industry information through BedTimes and Sleep Savvy magazines.

