ISPA Sustainability Conference: Building a Circular Bedding Industry

"Bringing the industry together to learn from experts about topics specific to our industry facilitates knowledge sharing, fosters common ideas and terminology, and sparks future innovation," said Kate Caddy, ISPA's Sustainability Manager.

Dr. Melissa Bilec , Professor and Co-Director of the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh , kicks off the event with a pre-conference seminar on circular design principles from the University's Circular Economy Program. Dr. Bilec will discuss circular design principles to help the industry utilize materials efficiently and minimize waste.

Ryan McMullan, Principal Consultant at Lean Green Way, and Kate Caddy, Director of Sustainability at ISPA, will lead a workgroup to discuss deconstruction challenges noted by mattress recyclers with the goal of improving the circularity of future mattress designs. This meeting is relevant to members of the mattress value chain, including product designers, foam suppliers, mattress manufacturers and recyclers.

Joseph Lowery, Circularity Director at Carpenter Co., opens the main conference with a real industry example by presenting Carpenter Co.'s sustainability focus, actions and learning.

Lindsay Brewer of Covington & Burling LLP will provide guidance on how to make sustainability claims in compliance with the FTC's Green Guides to help communicate environmental claims to consumers effectively. Lindsay will provide detailed examples of both compliant and non-compliant claims.

Andrew Hackman of Serlin Haley LLP will provide an update on sustainability-related legislative and policy developments affecting the mattress industry.

Betsy Dutrow from ENERGY STAR will introduce the ENERGY STAR's Regional Industrial Assistant Hub program which focuses on developing or improving energy management programs in manufacturing. She will discuss how the mattress industry can benefit from the program and share success stories from manufacturing facilities that have participated in the program.

Conference Highlights

Last year's conference attracted nearly 200 participants from around the world, and the 2024 event promises to be even more robust. The conference will also feature tabletop exhibits where sponsors will showcase innovative products to help attendees advance their sustainability initiatives. Networking events are designed to connect attendees and build professional relationships around their shared interest in sustainability.

"Bringing the industry together to learn from experts about topics specific to our industry facilitates knowledge sharing, fosters common ideas and terminology, and sparks future innovation," said Kate Caddy, ISPA's Sustainability Manager. "We welcome all mattress manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and others to gain valuable insights and ideas for their businesses and operations."

More information on the conference is available at http://www.ispasustainability.com

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to lead and advance the interests of the sleep products industry by helping the world sleep better. As the industry's trade organization, ISPA represents the sleep products industry and members in countries around the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry's ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications.

To learn more, visit http://www.sleepproducts.org or contact [email protected].

