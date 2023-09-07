ISPE Announces 2023-2024 International Board of Directors Election Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is pleased to announce the results of our 2023–2024 International Board of Directors election. The election was run by an independent third party, Intelliscan, Inc., which provided ISPE with the final audited results.

The Board is responsible for the governance and strategic direction of the Society and will assume their elected positions at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, USA, and virtually from 15–18 October. The following pharmaceutical industry leaders have been elected to positions on the 2023–2024 ISPE International Board of Directors.

Officers:

Chair: Scott W. Billman , Vice President, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Vice President, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific Vice Chair: Jeffrey A. Biskup, PE, Executive Board Chairman/Co-Founder, CRB

Treasurer: Vivianne J. Arencibia , Vice President, Global Quality Systems and Compliance, Moderna

, Vice President, Global Quality Systems and Compliance, Moderna Secretary: Ylva Ek , Founder, Robur Life Science Advisory AB

, Founder, Robur Life Science Advisory AB Past Chair: Michael L. Rutherford , Executive Director, Computer Systems Quality & Data Integrity, Syneos Health

, Executive Director, Computer Systems Quality & Data Integrity, Syneos Health Ex Officio Non-voting Member: Thomas B. Hartman , President and CEO, ISPE

Directors Elected to a Second Term:

Sarah C. Pope Miksinski , PhD, Executive Director, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences

, PhD, Executive Director, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences Georg Singewald , PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Engineering, Technology & Sustainability, Roche / Genentech

, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Engineering, Technology & Sustainability, Roche / Genentech Timothy J.N. Watson , PhD, Vice President – Head of CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences

New Director:

Liz M. Dooley , MSc, Senior Director Global Engineering & Technology, Johnson & Johnson

Continuing Board Members:

The following Directors were elected in 2022 to serve a two-year term and will continue their service on the Board.

Nina S. Cauchon , PhD, Director Regulatory Affairs – CMC, Amgen Inc.

, PhD, Director Regulatory Affairs – CMC, Amgen Inc. David Churchward , Global Head Sterility Assurance, Cell and Gene Technologies, Lonza Biologics

, Global Head Sterility Assurance, Cell and Gene Technologies, Lonza Biologics Norman A. Goldschmidt , President, Genesis AEC

, President, Michael Martin , CEO, CAI

, CEO, CAI Teresa Minero , Founder & CEO, LifeBee - Digitalizing Life Sciences

, Founder & CEO, LifeBee - Digitalizing Life Sciences Hirofumi Suzuki , PhD, Product Supply Japan, Head of Product Supply Coordination, Bayer Yakuhin Ltd.

Emerging Leader Representative, Ex Officio:

Monique L. Sprueill , PMP, Director, GCP Quality Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb

Board Members Completing Service:

The following individuals will complete their Board service and end their term at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo. ISPE thanks these individuals for their dedication and commitment to the organization.

Jörg Zimmermann, Vice President Vetter Development Service External Affairs, Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

Zen-Zen Yen, Head of Engineering, Bayer AG

