ISPE Announces 2024-2025 International Board of Directors Election Results

The ISPE 2024–2025 International Board of Directors has been announced. Newly elected Directors will assume their positions at the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ - The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the results of the ISPE 2024–2025 International Board of Directors election.

The ISPE International Board of Directors is responsible for the governance and strategic direction of ISPE. Board members will assume their elected positions at the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place in Orlando, Florida, USA, and virtually from 13 to 16 October.

The following pharmaceutical industry leaders have been elected to positions on the 2024–2025 ISPE International Board of Directors.

Executive Committee:

Chair: Jeffrey A. Biskup, PE, Executive Chairman of the Board, CRB

Vice Chair: Vivianne J. Arencibia , Vice President, Global Quality Systems and Compliance, Moderna

, Vice President, Global Quality Systems and Compliance, Moderna Treasurer: Ylva Ek , Founder, Robur Life Science Advisory AB

, Founder, Robur Life Science Advisory AB Secretary: Michael Martin , CEO, CAI

, CEO, CAI Immediate Past Chair: Scott W. Billman , Senior Vice President of Global Engineering, Technology, and Facilities, Solventum

Elected to a Second Term:

David Churchward , Head of Operations Quality, Compliance, and External Affairs, AstraZeneca

, Head of Operations Quality, Compliance, and External Affairs, AstraZeneca Norman A. Goldschmidt , President, Genesis AEC

Newly Elected Directors:

James P. Grunwald , Senior Vice President US Business Development, Arcadis

, Senior Vice President US Business Development, Arcadis Shanshan Liu , Director, No Deviation Pte Ltd

, Director, No Deviation Pte Ltd Vivien E. Santillan , Regional Director, Asia , Novatek International

Board Members Continuing a Term in 2024-2025:

The following Directors were elected in 2023 to serve a two-year term and will continue their service on the Board.

Liz M. Dooley , MSc, Senior Director, Global Engineering and Technology, Johnson & Johnson

, MSc, Senior Director, Global Engineering and Technology, Johnson & Johnson Sarah C. Pope Miksinski , PhD, Executive Director, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences

, PhD, Executive Director, CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences Georg Singewald , PhD, Global Head of Quality and Compliance, Roche/Genentech

, PhD, Global Head of Quality and Compliance, Roche/Genentech Timothy J.N. Watson , PhD, Vice President, Head of CMC Regulatory Affairs, Gilead Sciences

Emerging Leader Representative Ex-Officio:

Rebecca Roscher , Project Engineer, Bayer AG (Supply Center Grenzach)

The election was run by an independent third party, which provided ISPE with the final audited results.

To learn more about ISPE, visit ISPE.org. To register for the upcoming 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, visit ISPE.org/AM24.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

