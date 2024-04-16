ISPE Announces 2024 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winners

Judges Name Four Category Winners Plus Two Honorable Mentions with Plans to Unveil Overall FOYA Winner at the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, 13 October, in Orlando, Florida, USA

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Bethesda, Maryland – April 16, 2024 – The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) recently announced category winners for its 2024 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA).

FOYA is the premier global awards program recognizing innovation and creativity in manufacturing facilities that serve the pharmaceutical industry. The award-winning projects were selected from a pool of impressive submission finalists and span various categories. FOYA category winners can be recognized for Innovation, Operations, Digitalization, Supply Chain, and Social Impact.

"This year's FOYA category winners are redefining facility design, construction, qualification, and operability standards – an essential step as the pharmaceutical industry continues to invest in discovery, development, and licensure of innovative medicines," said Thomas Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "We'd like to congratulate these corporations that propel manufacturing facility innovation forward with impressive international project teams comprised of multidisciplined subject matter experts, accelerating the industry's commitment to advancing the availability of transformational medicines to global patient populations – and we're honored to cast a spotlight on such inspiring work."

Announced at the 2024 ISPE Europe Annual Conference, category winners are recognized by the FOYA program for their excellence in facility design, construction, and operations – setting the standard for pharmaceutical facilities of the future. Below are the honorees and their influential projects:

2024 Category Winner – Innovation

Eli Lilly Kinsale Limited

Project: IE2b

Location: Kinsale, Ireland

2024 Category Winner – Operations, Project Execution

Pfizer Asia Pacific Manufacturing Ltd.

Project: Pfizer API Facility Extension

Location: Tuas, Singapore

2024 Category Winner – Operations, Facility Fit

Takeda Austria GmbH

Project: beePFS - Prefilled Syringe Filling

Location: Linz, Austria

2024 Category Winner – Social Impact

Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Project: UK4

Location: Tokyo, Japan

2024 Category Winner – Honorable Mention

United Therapeutics Corporation

Project: Lightyear

Location: Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA

2024 Category Winner – Honorable Mention

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Project: Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) Manufacturing Facility

Location: Gujarat, India

"The Facility of the Year Awards is both a challenge and an opportunity for industry leaders to raise the bar in an already innovative field," added Parag Sane, Executive Director of Capital Projects at Amgen Inc. and this year's FOYA Judge Chair. "In fact, each year, the competition gets fiercer. The dedication and ingenuity of these teams is truly incredible."

The 2024 FOYA category winners will be formally recognized at the 2024 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration in Orlando, Florida, USA, on Sunday, 13 October 2024. As part of the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, the banquet will feature acceptance speeches from recipients, keynote sessions from industry leaders, and numerous opportunities to connect with experts in manufacturing and engineering.

Register for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration at https://ISPE.org/AM24.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, +1-360-718-9771, [email protected], https://ispe.org/

SOURCE ISPE