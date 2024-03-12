ISPE Announces 2024 Facility of the Year Awards Submission Finalists

The 2024 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) submission finalists are announced at the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference, taking place 12-13 March 2024 in Vienna, Austria, and virtually.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is pleased to announce the 2024 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) submission finalists that met the rigorous qualifications and requirements of the FOYA program.
FOYA is the premier global awards program recognizing innovation and creativity in manufacturing facilities that serve the regulated healthcare industry. The award-winning projects selected by the FOYA program demonstrate excellence in facility design, construction, and operations, setting the standard for pharmaceutical facilities of the future. Winners are recognized across the categories of Innovation, Operations, Supply Chain, Pharma 4.0™, and Social Impact.
"The announcement of ISPE's FOYA submission finalists is step one to recognizing and celebrating innovation in pharmaceutical manufacturing plant design and qualification. These facilities and the people that bring them to life ultimately transform patient lives," said Thomas Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "Our ultimate priority is to foster novel technologies and processes, accelerating the availability of transformational medicines to patient populations."
Finalists include:
Beam Therapeutics
Project: Beam Cell & Gene Therapy Facility
Location: Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA
Bristol Myers Squibb
Project: Devens Cell Therapy Facility
Location: Devens, Massachusetts, USA
Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Project: UK4 Project
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Eli Lilly Kinsale Limited
Project: IE2b
Location: Kinsale, Ireland
INCOG BioPharma Services
Project: First to Flex
Location: Fishers, Indiana, USA
Novartis Pharmaceutical Manufacturing GmbH
Project: BioFuture Plant1
Location: Langkampfen, Austria
OrchidPharma LTD
Project: Sterile API Manufacturing Facility (Phase - 27)
Location: Tamilnadu, India
Pfizer Asia Pacific Manufacturing Ltd
Project: Pfizer API Facility Extension
Location: Tuas, Singapore
Takeda Austria GmbH
Project: beePFS - Prefilled Syringe Filling
Location: Linz, Austria
Ultragenyx
Project: Vector Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility
Location: Bedford, Massachusetts, USA
United Therapeutics Corporation
Project: Lightyear
Location: Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA
Wheeler Bio
Project: The Ziggurat
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA
Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Project: Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Facility
Location: Gujarat, India
The 2024 FOYA category winners will be announced in person and virtually during the 2024 ISPE Europe Annual Conference on 16 April 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Category winners will also be formally recognized at the 2024 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration in Orlando, Florida, USA, on 13 October 2024. The banquet, which will take place in conjunction with the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, will feature acceptance speeches from recipients, keynote sessions from industry leaders, and numerous opportunities to connect with experts in manufacturing and engineering.
Register for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration at https://ISPE.org/AM24.
About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program
Established in 2005, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.
