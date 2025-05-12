ISPE Announces 2025 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winners, Celebrating FOYA's 20th Anniversary Year

FOYA Judges name six category winners plus two honorable mentions at the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in London, United Kingdom (UK).

LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the 2025 ISPE Facility of the Year category winners at the 2025 ISPE Europe Annual Conference.

FOYA celebrates two decades of recognizing excellence and innovation in pharmaceutical facilities worldwide in manufacturing facilities that serve the regulated healthcare industry. The award-winning projects were selected from a pool of impressive submission finalists and span the categories of Innovation, Operations, Pharma 4.0™, and Social Impact.

"The 2025 FOYA category winners exemplify innovation and excellence that continues to elevate the pharmaceutical industry," said Parag Sane, AVP, Global Capital Projects, Amgen, and 2025 FOYA Judging Chair. "Their forward-thinking projects not only advance manufacturing standards and champion sustainability but also reflect a commitment to improving human lives around the world. These winners are setting new benchmarks for what's possible in delivering both operational excellence and global impact."

ISPE has announced the following 2025 FOYA category winners:

2025 Category Winner – Innovation

Touchlight

Project Name: Development and Manufacture of Novel Synthetic DNA to Enable the Future of Genetic Medicines

Location: Hampton, London, UK

2025 Category Winner – Operations, Excellence

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: Flexible Bottle Packaging Line

Location: Latina, Italy

2025 Category Winner – Operations, Project Execution

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Project Name: BioCork 3.2 Expansion Project

Location: Ringaskiddy, Cork, Ireland

2025 Category Winner – Pharma 4.0™

CSL Behring

Project Name: Project Aurora – Facility F Base Fractionation

Location: Broadmeadows, Victoria, Australia

2025 Category Winner – Social Impact, Unmet Medical Needs

Bayer Healthcare LLC

Project Name: Cell Therapy Launch and Manufacturing Facility

Location: Berkeley, California, USA

2025 Category Winner – Social Impact, Sustainability Excellence

Sanofi

Project Name: Building 99 – Wastewater Treatment and Recovery Plant (WWTRP)

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

2025 Category Winner – Honorable Mention

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Project Name: Erbe 4.i

Location: Rangendingen, Germany

2025 Category Winner – Honorable Mention

United Therapeutics

Project Name: Clinical Xenotransplantation DPF Facility

Location: Christiansburg, Virginia, USA

"Innovation propels our industry forward. ISPE is committed to continuing to champion new ideas that are helping to shape the future of the industry," said Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE. "As the ISPE FOYA program celebrates its 20th anniversary year, we look forward to coming together for the 2025 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration to honor this year's highly accomplished category winners and announce the overall 2025 FOYA winner."

The 2025 FOYA Banquet and Awards Celebration will occur on Sunday, 26 October, during the 2025 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 26-29 October. All are welcome to register to join the prestigious black-tie event. The 20th-anniversary event will include speeches from award recipients, keynote sessions from industry leaders, and abundant opportunities to connect with manufacturing and engineering experts.

Learn more about the FOYA program and upcoming celebratory event at ISPE.org/FOYA.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, +1-360-718-9771, [email protected], https://ISPE.org/

SOURCE ISPE