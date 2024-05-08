ISPE Announces Featured Speakers and a Focus on Digital Innovation for the 2024 ISPE Biotechnology Conference

The 2024 ISPE Biotechnology Conference will occur on 17-18 June in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and virtually.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced featured speakers and a focus on digital innovation for the 2024 ISPE Biotechnology Conference.

The focus on integrating new technologies and pioneering strategies aligns with ISPE's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. The conference provides a unique platform for engaging with a wide array of professionals hailing from the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, encompassing manufacturers, technological specialists, academic researchers, and global regulatory authorities.

"The conference is poised to be a transformative event, providing an in-depth examination of pivotal domains and advancements in biotechnology that are defining the future trajectory of our industry," said Phillip Smith, 2024 ISPE Biotechnology Conference Chair and Director of Process Technology, GSK.

This year's conference will delve into essential topics situated at the nexus of innovation and regulation, including:

•Artificial Intelligence (AI): Gain insights into how AI is revolutionizing biotech manufacturing processes, particularly in emerging fields such as ATMPs and gene therapy

•Data Science-Assisted Tech Transfer: Discover the role of data science in streamlining biopharmaceutical technology transfer while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards

•Sustainability: Explore strategies for enhancing environmental sustainability within the biopharmaceutical industry, in alignment with global benchmarks

•Quality and Regulatory: Gain an understanding of the significance of digitalized quality management in upholding regulatory compliance and ensuring the reliability of the supply chain

•Novel Technology Innovations: Explore cutting-edge advancements in biopharmaceutical manufacturing that meet stringent regulatory criteria

•Lifecycle Strategies: Discuss strategies for expediting commercialization and refining product life cycle management

•Facility Design: Examine trends and regulatory mandates in biopharmaceutical facility design to ensure adherence to industry standards

Featured speakers include:

•Piper Trelstad, PhD, Bill & Melinda Gates Research Institute

•Robert Langer, PhD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

•Rene-Pascal Fischer, Fraunhofer IESE

•Francesco Cicirello, BioNTech US Inc.; Richard Denk, SKAN AG

•Sharmista Chatterjee, PhD, FDA, OPMA

Learn more and register for the 2024 ISPE Biotechnology Conference today by visiting ISPE.org/Bio24.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

