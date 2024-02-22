ISPE Announces Health Authority Representatives from Australia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the US as Featured Speakers at the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference

The 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference will take place 12-13 March 2024 in Vienna, Austria, and virtually.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced representative participation from health authorities around the world at the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference. Featured speakers include representatives from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES/Austria), Regierungspraesidium (RP) Tübingen in Germany, Swissmedic in Switzerland, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Esteemed representatives from these national regulatory agencies will discuss current issues in aseptic processing from a technical perspective. They will provide clarifications and weigh in on key learnings from the initial steps towards the implementation of Annex 1. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists.

This immersive event will bring together leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers, technology providers, academic scientists, and international regulators. Attendees can network and learn about the latest developments in aseptic and sterile manufacturing.

Confirmed keynote speakers include the following health authority representatives and industry leaders.

Christina Meissner, GMP Inspector, Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES)

"I am very honored to be one of the keynote speakers at the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference in Vienna. As a representative of the Austrian Competent Authority, I will be reporting on the status of the implementation of Annex 1. There will be specific examples of best practices, but also of areas where the industry needs to improve. I will also be part of the regulatory panel together with my colleagues from RP Tübingen, US FDA, and TGA."

Daniel Muller, Head of GMP Inspectorate, RP Tübingen

"As a German regulator, I will be talking about our experiences in inspections since Annex 1 came into effect in August 2023. Hear about areas where we have seen good strategies of implementation, common hurdles for implementation, and where the industry has to improve. I am also looking forward to the regulatory panel, where I will be discussing with my colleagues from AGES, FDA, Swissmedic, and TGA."

Maria Löflund, Site Head Manufacturing Vienna, Takeda

"ISPE provides a great platform for exchanging knowledge and best practices with other companies on current and important industry topics. I am looking forward to the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference in March and the valuable discussions on aseptic processing and implications of Annex 1 changes to the industry, as well as welcoming visitors to our Takeda production site in Vienna to share insights into our technologies and processes."

Alexander Herzog, Secretary General of PHARMIG

"As Secretary General of PHARMIG, the Association of the Austrian Pharmaceutical Industry, I will be speaking at the 2024 ISPE Aseptic Conference in Vienna, 12-13 March. My talk will focus on the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in Austria to world health. Our member companies provide quality medicines to patients and play a vital role in the Austrian economy. Will I see you at the conference?"

