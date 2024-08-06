ISPE Announces ISPE AI (TM), an Artificial Intelligence Initiative

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced ISPE AI (TM), which includes the launch of the ISPE Community of Practice (CoP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced ISPE AI (TM), a significant initiative aimed at aiding the pharmaceutical industry in realizing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative will include a multifaceted approach to supporting the industry in AI readiness, beginning with the launch of the ISPE Community of Practice (CoP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Over time, ISPE will also provide new ISPE Guidance Documents, additional conference sessions, new training courses, and more, which focus on AI-related planning and implementation.

"Recent advances in AI have brought attention to this rapidly accelerating technological innovation. The launch of this AI Community of Practice is a testament to ISPE's commitment to shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry," said Thomas Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "We are acutely aware of the needs and interest areas of our members and recognize the importance of supporting the pharmaceutical industry in the responsible advancement of AI."

ISPE's AI CoP is available for ISPE members to join, effective immediately. The new CoP joins ISPE's existing array of 22 Global Technical CoPs, including the recently announced Sustainability CoP. Each ISPE Global CoP has a Steering Committee, comprised of subject matter experts who specialize in each respective CoP topic area. CoP Steering Committees collaborate on ISPE content generation plans, which may include ISPE Guidance Documents, Pharmaceutical Engineering® magazine articles, webinars, educational materials, and conference content.

The new AI CoP Steering Committee will address essential areas such as the regulatory aspects of AI, guidance on applications of AI throughout the pharmaceutical lifecycle, organizational preparedness for implementation of AI, benchmarking, workforce education and skills development, and organizational impacts. The new CoP will also build upon the endeavors of the ISPE GAMP® Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Special Interest Group, and ISPE's Pharma 4.0™ initiatives, which have been actively contributing to the industry's adoption of digitalization strategies and AI/machine learning (ML) technologies.

"As a trusted leader in the pharmaceutical industry, ISPE is uniquely positioned to support this increased focus into the critical area of AI/ML. As with all ISPE CoPs, our AI CoP will aim to identify and provide best practices, interface with regulatory authorities, and share lessons learned as well as emerging case studies to inform effective AI/ML strategy and implementation," said Ben Stevens, Director of CMC Policy and Advocacy with GSK and Chair of the newly formed AI CoP.

Existing ISPE members are invited to join the AI CoP by selecting "Artificial Intelligence" in the Communities tab in their ISPE profiles. To view the list of existing CoPs, visit ISPE.org/CoP. To become an ISPE member, visit ISPE.org/join.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, +1-360-718-9771, [email protected]

SOURCE ISPE