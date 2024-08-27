ISPE Announces its 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo Announces Keynote Speakers, Including Health Authorities and Industry Leaders Across the Globe

The 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, ISPE's largest event of the year, taking place 13 to 16 October in Orlando, Florida, USA, and virtually, has announced its keynote speakers.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced keynote speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Takeda, Spark Therapeutics, and Syneos Health and regulators from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Health Canada, for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo.
"I look forward to joining this year's conference to share how regulators are working together to build a global regulatory reliance capability to better enable industry quality management," said Theresa Mullin, PhD, Associate Center Director - Strategic Initiatives, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This patient-centered approach means looking beyond industry GMP compliance, to quality management that helps reduce the risk of shortages and ensure the availability of needed medicines. Quality management requires updating and innovating throughout the life cycle to continuously improve products and processes. This results in more agile quality management, improved operational resilience for both regulators and industry, and increased reliability in the supply of needed medicines for patients."
Mullin will provide the opening keynote presentation entitled "Enabling More Agile Pharmaceutical Quality Management: Ensuring the Availability of Medicines for Patients," taking place Monday, 14 October.
Breakout sessions and panel discussions will focus on the following tracks:
- Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products
- Digital Transformation
- Manufacturing, Quality Control, and Operational Excellence
- Regulatory, Compliance, and Quality
- Sustainability and Supply Chain Resiliency
Confirmed featured regulatory speakers:
- Emer Cooke, Executive Director, EMA
- Hugo Hamel, MSc, MBA, Manager, Biotherapeutic Quality Division, Health Canada
- Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, CBER, FDA
Confirmed featured industry speakers:
- Gunter Baumgartner, SVP Head of Global Engineering, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG
- Jill Black, Senior Auditor, Computer Systems Quality, Syneos Health, and Patient Parent
- Renetta Mosley, Senior Liaison, Patient Advocacy and Industry Relations Central Area, Acadia
- Chris Stevens, Chief Patient Supply Officer, Spark Therapeutics
- Syed Abbas Yar-Khan, Group Vice President, Global Parental Products and Devices, Eli Lilly
The event will also feature the following ancillary events:
- 2024 ISPE International Emerging Leader Hackathon, Saturday to Sunday, 12 to 13 October
- 2024 Facility of the Year Awards Banquet and Awards Celebration, Sunday, 13 October
- 15th Annual ISPE 5K Run/Walk, Monday, 14 October
- Tuesday Night Celebration, Tuesday, 15 October (included with the In-Person All Access Pass)
- Annual ISPE Foundation Golf Tournament, Wednesday, 16 October
- In-Person or Virtual Trainings, Thursday to Friday, 17 to 18 October
To learn more and register for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and ancillary events, visit ISPE.org/conferences/2024-annual-meeting-expo.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.
