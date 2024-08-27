ISPE Announces its 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo Announces Keynote Speakers, Including Health Authorities and Industry Leaders Across the Globe

The 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo, ISPE's largest event of the year, taking place 13 to 16 October in Orlando, Florida, USA, and virtually, has announced its keynote speakers.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced keynote speakers from leading pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Takeda, Spark Therapeutics, and Syneos Health and regulators from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Health Canada, for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo.

"I look forward to joining this year's conference to share how regulators are working together to build a global regulatory reliance capability to better enable industry quality management," said Theresa Mullin, PhD, Associate Center Director - Strategic Initiatives, FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This patient-centered approach means looking beyond industry GMP compliance, to quality management that helps reduce the risk of shortages and ensure the availability of needed medicines. Quality management requires updating and innovating throughout the life cycle to continuously improve products and processes. This results in more agile quality management, improved operational resilience for both regulators and industry, and increased reliability in the supply of needed medicines for patients."

Mullin will provide the opening keynote presentation entitled "Enabling More Agile Pharmaceutical Quality Management: Ensuring the Availability of Medicines for Patients," taking place Monday, 14 October.

Breakout sessions and panel discussions will focus on the following tracks:

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products

Digital Transformation

Manufacturing, Quality Control, and Operational Excellence

Regulatory, Compliance, and Quality

Sustainability and Supply Chain Resiliency

Confirmed featured regulatory speakers:

Emer Cooke, Executive Director, EMA

Hugo Hamel, MSc, MBA, Manager, Biotherapeutic Quality Division, Health Canada

Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, CBER, FDA

Confirmed featured industry speakers:

Gunter Baumgartner, SVP Head of Global Engineering, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Jill Black, Senior Auditor, Computer Systems Quality, Syneos Health, and Patient Parent

Renetta Mosley, Senior Liaison, Patient Advocacy and Industry Relations Central Area, Acadia

Chris Stevens, Chief Patient Supply Officer, Spark Therapeutics

Syed Abbas Yar-Khan, Group Vice President, Global Parental Products and Devices, Eli Lilly

The event will also feature the following ancillary events:

To learn more and register for the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo and ancillary events, visit ISPE.org/conferences/2024-annual-meeting-expo.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 22,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Katie LeChase, ISPE, (360) 718-9771, [email protected], https://ispe.org/

SOURCE ISPE