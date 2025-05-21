ISPE Announces the Launch of "ISPE Podcast: Shaping the Future of Pharma"

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has launched a new podcast, featuring interviews with industry subject matter experts, including ISPE Guidance Document authors, ISPE conference speakers, ISPE Communities of Practice leaders, and more.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has announced the launch of "ISPE Podcast: Shaping the Future of Pharma," which will feature leading subject matter experts discussing pressing industry challenges and emerging opportunities in pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing.

The podcast plans to include interviews with ISPE Guidance Document authors, ISPE conference speakers, ISPE Communities of Practice leaders, and more. The first episode features an interview with Mike Martin, President and CEO of ISPE and the ISPE Foundation. In the interview, he discusses how the industry is responding to new challenges and opportunities, where he sees the industry going in the next five years, and more.

"We offer a wealth of resources to support the pharmaceutical manufacturing community and advance the industry's endeavors in expanding the availability of quality medicines to patients," said Mike Martin. "This platform further amplifies our efforts and aims to enhance our contributions to ISPE members and the pharmaceutical industry with insights on best practices and engaging conversations on what the future may hold."

Future episodes will focus on artificial intelligence, digital twins, sustainability, drug shortages, tech transfers, and more. Soon-to-be-released episodes include a discussion featuring Ben Stevens, Director of CMC Policy and Advocacy with GSK and the ISPE Artificial Intelligence Community of Practice Steering Committee Chair, and Eric Staib, Vice President of Corporate Quality with Syneos, who is an author of the upcoming "ISPE GAMP® Guide: Artificial Intelligence." In another forthcoming episode, Magaly Aham, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Quality Compliance and Systems at Takeda, will discuss how to use artificial intelligence as an enabler for sustainable quality transformation, ahead of her keynote presentation on this topic at the 2025 ISPE Biotechnology Conference.

Robert Chew, a longtime ISPE member and volunteer who provides consulting to some of the largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the world, serves as the podcast host: "I was excited to hear about this opportunity and look forward to facilitating lively discussions with industry experts on various topics, from AI and biotech to GAMP® and more." Chew is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors with CAI and co-founded CAI with his wife in 1996. He served on ISPE's International Board of Directors from 2004–2007 and was honored as the 2008 ISPE Member of the Year. He's also been a member of several ISPE task teams over the years.

"ISPE Podcast: Shaping the Future of Pharma" is available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more, as well as on the ISPE website. To learn more and listen, visit ISPE.org/podcast.

